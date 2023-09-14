Netflix’s Live-Action One Piece Has Been Renewed For Season 2 With Chopper

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has been renewed for a second season.

In a message posted to the One Piece X account, series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a message with fans. Oda noted he’d spent a long time working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the project, and that people seemed to be enjoying the project, which made it worth it. Oda thanked both longtime fans and new watchers. He then explained that Netflix has decided to renew the show for Season 2, though he did not specify any sort of release date or anything else. He said the scripts would take time to get ready and asked for fans to be patient. Oda also teased Tony Tony Chopper’s debut.

Related: Netflix’s One Piece Is the Perfect Introduction to the Series

ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED! And now a message directly from Oda-Sensei pic.twitter.com/VvsZ4CdaEq — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2023

Adapted from Oda’s best-selling manga series of the same name, Netflix’s One Piece follows the Straw Hat Pirates on their journey to get the titular treasure, with the group’s leader Monkey D. Luffy wanting to become the “King of the Pirates.” After consuming a powerful and mysterious Devil Fruit, Luffy gains the power to elongate and stretch his limbs. He’s joined on his quest by Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji. While there were initially doubts due to the streaming service’s bad record with live-action anime adaptations, the series received rave reviews and currently sits at an 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics noted that the show did an excellent job of adapting Oda’s original work, which was likely due to the creator’s heavy influence over the series itself. Overall, One Piece has seemingly done quite well in viewership, as Netflix is not often so quick to renew shows, and many of its other live-action adaptations of anime have failed to make an impact.

One Piece Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now and runs for eight episodes.