‘Disgustingly Vicious’: Jimmy Kimmel Viewers Left Stunned After Grammy-Nominated Hardcore Band Performs Live

Talk shows are good for a few things: comedy, celebrity soundbites, and musical performances. But with the programs being on so late, viewers have come to expect a soothing atmosphere. However, Jimmy Kimmel took things in a different direction by having a hardcore band perform on his show.

The band in question is Knocked Loose, which has been active since 2013. It found success pretty quickly and ended up releasing two studio albums by 2019. However, it was its third, A Tear in the Fabric of Life, that really took things to another level, receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

With that win in its back pocket, Knocked Loose went back into the lab and cooked up its next album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To. It was another smash hit, so much so that “Suffocate” featuring Poppy was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category. And that’s the song it took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 26, 2024, blowing the minds of everyone who stayed up long enough to watch it live or caught it on social media the next day.

“Props to @knockedloose I don’t think in the history of television has a band THAT disgustingly vicious EVER been given a mainstream platform like that,” said Spencer Charnas on X. “@jimmykimmel you’ve got some cojones. Big ups to my man @WZRDBLD (aka Drew Fulk), always pushing the boundaries w/ the genre.”

“Oh my god, man, Knocked Loose on Kimmel is scene history! This is a fu**ing moon-landing for my people !!! Some kid accidentally found that band tonight – same way I found Slipknot 15 years ago – and they are never gonna be the same again,” added X user Lu.

While there are more than a few instances of hardcore bands showing up on major television programs, they are few and far between, making Knocked Loose’s appearance feel monumental. After all, in the weeks leading up to their performance, Kimmel’s show had on artists like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, and Stevie Nicks, all major names who appeal to the masses.

Of course, this could be just the beginning for Knocked Loose. While Kimmel is nice, a win at the Grammys would be just what the doctor ordered for a band on the rise. It would also be a major win for the hardcore subgenre, which has struggled to find its place in mainstream music culture.

To find out whether Knocked Loose brings home gold (or, in this case, a gold gramophone), tune into the 67th annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, on CBS, or stream the ceremony on Paramount+.

