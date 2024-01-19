Despite the name, Boy Swallows Universe isn’t about a budding young scientist who accidentally creates a black hole. Instead, it’s a semi-biographical tale about growing up in ’80s Australia. But how does this mini-series conclude? Here’s Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe‘s ending, explained.

Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe’s Ending, Explained

Boy Swallows Universe‘s final episode ties things up neatly, which is handy since there’s not really anywhere else for it to go, given that this is a mini-series based on a book. The series follows the story of Eli, a boy growing up in ’80s Australia and dealing with all sorts of problems, including the criminal gang that his stepfather Lyle gets involved with.

In the final episode, it’s revealed that the gang is run by Tytus Broz, Lyle’s boss and the head of the prosthetic factory where Lyle worked. Broz, Eli, and Caitlyn Spies are suspicious, and on the evening Broz is meant to present them with an award for helping children, they sneak into the factory. They find Broz has a collection of spare parts, alongside some horrible medical “experiments,” which include stepfather Lyle’s wired-up severed head.

Lyle’s dead, of course – this still isn’t sci-fi – but Eli and Caitlyn take the head to the awards ceremony and present it to the audience just as the police arrive to arrest Broz. Henchman Ivan Krull arrives and ends up stabbing Eli, though his brother Gus shoves him through a clock face before he can kill him.

Eli survives and, waking up in the hospital, almost kisses Caitlyn before his family comes in. The episode ends with him back at home with his brother Gus, mother Frankie, and father Robert, who, despite being a former alcoholic, is now clean.

So, where does this leave everyone outside of Eli and his family? Even though there’s a tease of Broz coming into Eli’s hospital room, that’s revealed to be just a nightmare, and Broz almost certainly ends up in prison. Lyle, Eli’s stepfather, is confirmed to be dead after being abducted by the gang when Eli was younger. The corrupt Detective Cotton is killed and buried in concrete. And while we don’t see what happens to Alex, we can assume he’s getting along.

In short, it’s a happy ending. The bad guys get punished, Eli gets a family, and he starts writing his book, “Boy Swallows Universe.” And that’s Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe‘s ending, explained.

Boy Swallows Universe is streaming now on Netflix.