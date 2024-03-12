The Gentlemen Season 1 has drawn to a close, and while it’s not a complete cliffhanger, you might have a few questions. So, if you’re wondering what happened in that final episode and what it means for the future of its characters, here’s Netflix‘s The Gentlemen Season 1ending explained.

Netflix’s The Gentlemen Season 1 Ending, Explained

Before diving into The Gentlemen’s ending, I’m going to assume you’ve watched at least a couple of episodes of the series, so you know who Eddie Horniman, Freddy Horniman, Susie Glass and so on are. You’ll also know that Eddie’s end game has been to get the cannabis farm off his land and to sever all connections with the Glass crime family. Well, by the time the credits roll on The Gentlemen Episode 8, all that has changed.

We discover that Eddie hasn’t exactly betrayed Susie – he’s got a plan of his own, which he shares with her father, Bobby Glass. That hasn’t stopped Susie from revealing that Freddy killed coke kingpin Tommy Dixon. His brother, John “The Gospel” Dixon, turns up to enact revenge, but while a shootout is brewing, Bobby calls The Gospel and promises to compensate him. The Gospel backs off and retreats.

Bobby has decided to retire, and the rest of the episode sees him, Susie, and Eddie soliciting bids to buy the cannabis empire. Susie and Eddie raise £150 to buy it themselves, and bids come in from Mercy (from her Colombian connection), Stanley Johnston, and Sticky Pete. It’s revealed that the list of lords Eddie gave to Stanley was fake, so he’s forced to bid normally. Well, if normal is sending a note on a carrier pigeon.

In the end, it’s revealed that Bobby didn’t really want to sell or retire – he just wanted Susie and Eddie to prove they could raise the money to go all in and actually plan to expand. Eddie has gone from wanting to get out to being an equal partner with Susie and Bobby. At least that’s what Bobby says, though it seems as if he’s still in charge.

And Stanley Johnston, who has been behind a lot of Eddie and Susie’s collective misfortunes, is arrested for tax fraud, with a little help from Eddie and Henry Collins. Eddie gives Henry Collins to Susie as revenge for him putting her brother Jack in a coma. But she asks Eddie to kill him himself, and he does. However, despite the frisson between them, Susie and Eddie have yet to share anything physical, even a kiss.

The series ends with Bobby Glass dining with Stanley Johnston in prison, possibly suggesting a collaboration could be on the cards.

Who Dies in the Finale of The Gentlemen Season 1?

There are a few fatalities in the final episode, though none on the Horniman side. Freddy offers to walk out to be killed by The Gospel, but Eddie talks him out of it. Groundskeeper Geoff survives, and while the word “father” is never used, Charly knows he’s her father.

So who does die? Here’s who:

Sticky Pete (killed by Mercy when Eddie tells her he’s got the leading bid)

Mercy (killed by Henry Collins’ orders, right after she kills Sticky Pete)

Henry Collins (killed by Eddie)

All these deaths were arranged by Eddie and Susie, meaning they’ve taken the major players off the board, though Mercy’s Columbia bosses might not be happy. And that’s Netflix’s The Gentlemen Season 1 explained.

The Gentlemen is streaming now on Netflix.