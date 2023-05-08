New Oppenheimer Trailer Delivers a Drastically Different Look at Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

It is hard to imagine that there is anyone out there that needs more hyping up about Oppenheimer, the next Christopher Nolan film. The movie is not only from one of the greatest directors working but has an insane cast and is based on one of the best books about the atomic bomb ever written. However, just in case you aren’t excited for it, here is a new Oppenheimer trailer that gives our best look at the actual story of the film and, honestly, makes the movie seem a bit more normal.

This is the first trailer that really shows off the plot of the movie versus our previous looks, which have been a bit more about the themes and art of the film. In it we see Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer building the secret project that would eventually lead to the invention of the atomic bomb and the end of World War II. The Oppenheimer trailer shows him and Lieutenant General Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) recruiting scientists to join them in the makeshift town that was built in the desert in order for America’s best scientists to make nuclear bombs. It, again, makes the film seem like a far more straightforward story than we usually expect from Nolan, but that’s most likely very deceiving.

Of course, the movie’s cast is beyond stellar. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Alden Ehrenreich all join Murphy and Damon. You’ll be able to see their faces in excruciating detail as Nolan has once again filmed on IMAX film, and the movie will be released in a plethora of formats, including 70mm. Of course, you’ll need to live near an IMAX theater with a 70mm projector that receives the film to see it in that glorious format, but if you do it should be nothing short of stunning. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, so we can’t know where those screens will be, but keep your fingers crossed that one is within driving distance.

Oppenheimer will release on July 21, 2023.