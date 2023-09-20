New Ultimate Spider-Man Series Launching in January

Marvel is launching a new Ultimate Spider-Man in January 2024.

On X, the Marvel Entertainment account revealed Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto are going to head a new Ultimate Spider-Man series spinning out of the writer’s Ultimate Invasion limited series. No further details were provided, except to note that more information would be provided at the Marvel: Next Big Thing panel at New York City Comic-Con on Saturday, Oct. 14. You can see the announcement, which comes with a logo for the book, below.

Related: Never Mind Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales’ Secret Nightmare Has Already Happened

Jonathan Hickman’s Ultimate Invasion limited series spawns an entire new Ultimate Universe, complete with a new 'Ultimate Spider-Man' by Hickman and Marco @MChecC! Get more details next month at #MarvelNYCC. pic.twitter.com/znYq5ogdqa — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 20, 2023

Hickman is one of the most acclaimed writers working in comics today. He’s one of the architects responsible for the “Dawn of X” era of X-Men, which revitalized Marvel’s mutants by moving them to the island nation of Krakoa, where they’ve since dealt with many serious threats. Checchetto, for his part, is an artist I’m always excited to see. His work with Chip Zdarsky on Daredevil is some of the best on the character. He’s also previously done art for Amazing Spider-Man.

The original Ultimate Spider-Man book was launched in 2000, with Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley helming the series. The Ultimate Universe, as an entity, re-imagined many of Marvel’s heroes in a more realistic new world. The experiment was more successful at some points than others. Still, several important characters came out of the Ultimate Universe, with perhaps the best known being Miles Morales, who took over as Spider-Man following the death of that Earth’s Peter Parker.

When more information about Ultimate Spider-Man drops, you better believe I’ll be here covering it, because the original line-up was a big part of how I got into comics. As Managing Editor, I have the right to cover my darlings, and this is definitely going to be one of them.