Dispatch cosplay is beginning to appear – you guys need to up your game

It’s weird because we already kinda think that Dispatch is going to be a cultural phenomenon. It feels like the start of something every time we play. As we get closer to the release of Episodes 5 and 6, we are already thinking forward to “Surely, AdHoc will do Dispatch Season 2?”

Any true sign of a game moving into pop culture, though, can be measured by its cosplay, and, no surprise, even though it’s already a few weeks old, we have had a few have-a-go heroes who have had a crack. Halloween was the perfect opportunity, but perhaps the game’s release being so close stopped many from trying, although a few did sneak out.

With that said, with so many great characters to choose from, you guys need to up your game. We have trawled around looking for cosplay efforts from Dispatch, and this is what we have found so far. Slim pickings, but they are out there if you look.

Best Dispatch cosplays so far

So far, we have found a couple of Roberts and a Sonar, which are a bit low rent in terms of effort. Nobody has attempted to pull off a Blazer at this stage, but we will keep updating this page as more and more people have a go at bringing the world of Dispatch to life.

Blonde Blazer will remember that – and not in a good way

Here are three we have found so far. We are hoping things ramp up soon.

That Sonar mask is going to get pretty hot in there. And, er, it’s kinda just a mask that’s not Sonar, but fair play for trying to bring it to life.

Good efforts from both Roberts, down to the logo on his shirt. Now, just need to get somebody to bite a chunk out of an ear and grow a bit of superhero stubble, and we will be well on the way!

