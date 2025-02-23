Forgot password
A banner for the Ninja Time Roblox Experience
Image by The Escapist
Category:
News

Ultimate Ninja Time Clans Guide and Tier List [RELEASED]

Rinnegan supremacy!
Image of Nemanja Peric
Nemanja Peric
|

Published: Feb 23, 2025 09:41 am

Ninja Time is an action-packed. Naruto-inspired Roblox game where you can dive into the world of ninjas, mastering powerful jutsu and forging your own path. One of the most important steps on that path is choosing your Clan, as each one offers unique abilities that shape your playstyle. Make sure to follow our Ninja Time Clans guide and tier list to make sure you choose the best one for you.

Ninja Time Clans Tier List

The three Eyes Clans are the best options for any playstyle in Ninja Time, but if you are not lucky enough to get those in your first few rolls, Bone and Fighter are perfectly fine as starting Clans, as their damage and versatility are almost on par with the top-tier Clans.

Ninja Time Clans List

Here is a list of all Clans in Ninja Time:

ClanAbilities
Purple Eyes Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Purple Eyes		Rarity: Divine (0.5%)

The Purple Eyes Clan, being the game’s greatest rarity, will have a form of awakening known as Purple Eyes.
Focused on ranged attacks along with some extremely strong group control abilities, physical combat, and high damage.
Red Eyes Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Red Eyes		Rarity: Mythical (1%)

The Red Eyes Clan has a unique transformation: Susano’o, which has variations and different forms. Along with their Red Eyes, they have multiple burst abilities that are perfect for close and long-range combat.
White Eyes Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
White Eyes		Rarity: Mythical (1%)

The White Eyes Clan has a form of awakening known as White Eyes. The holders of White Eyes have a unique fighting style, which only those who possess the White Eye can master. Focused on physical combat.
Yellow Thunder Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Yellow Thunder		Rarity: Legendary (5%)

The Yellow Thunder Clan is focused on movement, speed, and unique combat.
Fighter Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Fighter		Rarity: Legendary (5%)

The Fighter Clan has a unique awakening known as Inner Gates. Focused mainly on close quarter physical combat and techniques.
Bone Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Bone		Rarity: Epic (15%)

The Bone Clan is focused on ranged attacks along with strong defensive abilities. They have a passive ability to deal 5 damage per second with their abilities.
Bug Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Bug		Rarity: Rare (30%)

The Bug Clan mainly focuses on crowd control and ranged attacks.
Shadow Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Shadow		Rarity: Rare (30%)

The Shadow Clan focuses mainly on group control.
Soul Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Soul		Rarity: Common (48,5%)

The Soul Clan focuses on groups of enemies.
Healer Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience
Healer		Rarity: Common (48,5%)

The Healer Clan focuses on healing both yourself and your allies.

Strongest Clan Abilities in Ninja Time

Purple Eyes Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience Purple Eyes Clan

Purple Eyes Mode
Damage: 0 (increases 45%of Purple Eyes’s skill damage)
Cooldown: 2 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra


Rocket Barrage
Damage: 20 Per Hit (+1 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 5 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 20 Chakra


Divine Push
Damage: 100 (+1 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 10 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 40 Chakra


Celestial Subjugation
Damage: 500 (+4 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 12 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra


Rhino Push
Damage: 50 Per Hit (+1 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 15 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra


Chameleon Invocation
Damage: 0 (transformation)
Cooldown: 15 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra


Bird Invocation
Damage: 0 (transformation)
Cooldown: 15 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra


Universal Absorption
Damage: 0 (drains 100 chakra from the opponent per second)
Cooldown: 12 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra


Soul Grab
Damage: 400 +5% of targets total health (+2 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 20 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

Hellgate
Damage: 100 Per Hit (+1 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 20 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 100Chakra

Gamma Beam
Damage: 300 Per Hit (+4 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 17 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 150 Chakra

Universal Pull
Damage: 20 Per Hit (+2 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 50 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 200 Chakra

Demonic Statue
Damage: 50 Per Hit (+4 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 120 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 300 Chakra

Red Eyes Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience Red Eyes Clan

Sharingan 1
Damage: 0 (increases 10% of all attributes)
Cooldown: 12 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 20 Chakra
Sharingan 2
Damage: 0 (will copy the last skill cast by the enemy, Elements only)
Cooldown: 8 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 30 Chakra

Sharingan 3
Damage: 0 (automatically deflects next damage received)
Cooldown: 15 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 40 Chakra]

Sharingan 4
Damage: 25 (+3 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 20 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra

Sharingan 5
Damage: 0 (All enemies within the area will return to their starting point)
Cooldown: 180 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

Susano’o
Damage: 0 (transformation)
Cooldown: 120 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 200 Chakra

White Eyes Clan from the Nina Time Roblox Experience White Eyes Clan

Byakugan 1
Damage: 8 Per Hit (+3 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 10 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra

Byakugan 2
Damage: 0 (see enemies through walls, deal increased damage, and drain chakra)
Cooldown: 5 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra

Byakugan 3
Damage: 12 Per Hit
Cooldown: 13 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra

Byakugan 4
Damage: 0 (+0,75 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 25 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 10 Chakra Per Second

Byakugan 5
Damage: 8 Per hit + defense break (+2 per mastery level)
Cooldown: 35 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

Byakugan 6
Damage: 0 (increases all White Eyes damage by 70%)
Cooldown: 2 Seconds
Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra

Here, we have listed the strongest Clan abilities in Ninja Time. Out of these, we strongly recommend trying to go for other Purple Eyes, as they have the strongest and most versatile abilities. If you are not lucky enough to get Purple Eyes, any of the clan abilities listed here will do just fine.

How do I Reroll Clans in Ninja Time

A screen showing the reroll screen in Ninja Time
Image by The Escapist

To reroll Clans in Ninja Time, click on the ‘Spin’ button from the main menu. You will end up on a screen that looks a bit like a slot machine. From there, you can reroll your Clan, Family, and Element. But make sure you spend the spins wisely, as they are quite limited and hard to get.

That is all for our Ninja Time Clans guide and tier list. If you are interested in more information, make sure to check out our other Ninja Time guides.

