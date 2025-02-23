Ultimate Ninja Time Clans Guide and Tier List [RELEASED]

Ninja Time is an action-packed. Naruto-inspired Roblox game where you can dive into the world of ninjas, mastering powerful jutsu and forging your own path. One of the most important steps on that path is choosing your Clan, as each one offers unique abilities that shape your playstyle. Make sure to follow our Ninja Time Clans guide and tier list to make sure you choose the best one for you.

Recommended Videos

Ninja Time Clans Tier List

The three Eyes Clans are the best options for any playstyle in Ninja Time, but if you are not lucky enough to get those in your first few rolls, Bone and Fighter are perfectly fine as starting Clans, as their damage and versatility are almost on par with the top-tier Clans.

Ninja Time Clans List

Here is a list of all Clans in Ninja Time:

Clan Abilities

Purple Eyes Rarity: Divine (0.5%)



The Purple Eyes Clan, being the game’s greatest rarity, will have a form of awakening known as Purple Eyes.

Focused on ranged attacks along with some extremely strong group control abilities, physical combat, and high damage.



Red Eyes Rarity: Mythical (1%)



The Red Eyes Clan has a unique transformation: Susano’o, which has variations and different forms. Along with their Red Eyes, they have multiple burst abilities that are perfect for close and long-range combat.

White Eyes Rarity: Mythical (1%)



The White Eyes Clan has a form of awakening known as White Eyes. The holders of White Eyes have a unique fighting style, which only those who possess the White Eye can master. Focused on physical combat.

Yellow Thunder Rarity: Legendary (5%)



The Yellow Thunder Clan is focused on movement, speed, and unique combat.

Fighter Rarity: Legendary (5%)



The Fighter Clan has a unique awakening known as Inner Gates. Focused mainly on close quarter physical combat and techniques.

Bone Rarity: Epic (15%)



The Bone Clan is focused on ranged attacks along with strong defensive abilities. They have a passive ability to deal 5 damage per second with their abilities.

Bug Rarity: Rare (30%)



The Bug Clan mainly focuses on crowd control and ranged attacks.

Shadow Rarity: Rare (30%)



The Shadow Clan focuses mainly on group control.

Soul Rarity: Common (48,5%)



The Soul Clan focuses on groups of enemies.

Healer Rarity: Common (48,5%)



The Healer Clan focuses on healing both yourself and your allies.

Strongest Clan Abilities in Ninja Time

Purple Eyes Clan

–Purple Eyes Mode

•Damage: 0 (increases 45%of Purple Eyes’s skill damage)

•Cooldown: 2 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra



–Rocket Barrage

•Damage: 20 Per Hit (+1 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 5 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 20 Chakra



–Divine Push

•Damage: 100 (+1 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 10 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 40 Chakra



–Celestial Subjugation

•Damage: 500 (+4 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 12 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra



–Rhino Push

•Damage: 50 Per Hit (+1 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 15 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra



–Chameleon Invocation

•Damage: 0 (transformation)

•Cooldown: 15 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra



–Bird Invocation

•Damage: 0 (transformation)

•Cooldown: 15 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra



–Universal Absorption

•Damage: 0 (drains 100 chakra from the opponent per second)

•Cooldown: 12 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra



–Soul Grab

•Damage: 400 +5% of targets total health (+2 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 20 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

–Hellgate

•Damage: 100 Per Hit (+1 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 20 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100Chakra

–Gamma Beam

•Damage: 300 Per Hit (+4 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 17 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 150 Chakra

–Universal Pull

•Damage: 20 Per Hit (+2 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 50 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 200 Chakra

–Demonic Statue

•Damage: 50 Per Hit (+4 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 120 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 300 Chakra

Red Eyes Clan

–Sharingan 1

•Damage: 0 (increases 10% of all attributes)

•Cooldown: 12 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 20 Chakra

–Sharingan 2

•Damage: 0 (will copy the last skill cast by the enemy, Elements only)

•Cooldown: 8 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 30 Chakra

–Sharingan 3

•Damage: 0 (automatically deflects next damage received)

•Cooldown: 15 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 40 Chakra]

–Sharingan 4

•Damage: 25 (+3 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 20 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra

–Sharingan 5

•Damage: 0 (All enemies within the area will return to their starting point)

•Cooldown: 180 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

–Susano’o

•Damage: 0 (transformation)

•Cooldown: 120 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 200 Chakra

White Eyes Clan

–Byakugan 1

•Damage: 8 Per Hit (+3 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 10 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra

–Byakugan 2

•Damage: 0 (see enemies through walls, deal increased damage, and drain chakra)

•Cooldown: 5 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra

–Byakugan 3

•Damage: 12 Per Hit

•Cooldown: 13 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra

–Byakugan 4

•Damage: 0 (+0,75 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 25 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 10 Chakra Per Second

–Byakugan 5

•Damage: 8 Per hit + defense break (+2 per mastery level)

•Cooldown: 35 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

–Byakugan 6

•Damage: 0 (increases all White Eyes damage by 70%)

•Cooldown: 2 Seconds

•Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra

Here, we have listed the strongest Clan abilities in Ninja Time. Out of these, we strongly recommend trying to go for other Purple Eyes, as they have the strongest and most versatile abilities. If you are not lucky enough to get Purple Eyes, any of the clan abilities listed here will do just fine.

How do I Reroll Clans in Ninja Time

Image by The Escapist

To reroll Clans in Ninja Time, click on the ‘Spin’ button from the main menu. You will end up on a screen that looks a bit like a slot machine. From there, you can reroll your Clan, Family, and Element. But make sure you spend the spins wisely, as they are quite limited and hard to get.

That is all for our Ninja Time Clans guide and tier list. If you are interested in more information, make sure to check out our other Ninja Time guides.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy