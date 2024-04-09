Nintendo Fans Share Emotional Final Memories of 3DS & Wii U Online Services

While the Nintendo Switch may still be trucking on strongly, a passionate group of fans refused to leave the previous generation. Countless memories have been made on the Nintendo 3DS and even the Nintendo Wii U, and in the hours before the 3DS and Wii U Online Service shut down, players were quick to share their final moments with their favorite titles.

i captured the exact moment where animal crossing online ended 🥺💔 so many friends met here and beautiful memories 💫 the end of an era pic.twitter.com/YAFGhzXSKo — flo ♡ (@honeymoonfloo) April 9, 2024 Tweet by @honeymoonfloo on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Housing some of the greatest exclusive games that Nintendo has ever brought forward, the 3DS was a system that originally seemed doomed for failure. Launching at too high of a price for what players expected, it quickly received a price cut and became one of the most beloved and cherished consoles of all time — no matter your gaming preferences.

With a variety of games available on the console for players of all types, it quickly became one of my all-time favorites, as it was for so many others. Games like Animal Crossing: New Leaf introduced plenty of players to a whole new genre of games, while the competitive scene of Mario Kart 7 was still surprisingly active up until its final moments.

From friends gathering on their Animal Crossing islands one more time to those itching to squeeze in one more race in a beloved series, the 3DS saw plenty of love in its final moments. However, while nowhere near as popular as the Wii before it, the Wii U garnered quite a cult following in the years after its release. Maybe it was too revolutionary during its time on the market. Maybe it was a confusing name that people just never meshed with. Either way you think about it, the shutdown of online service still hurts.

Nevertheless, the Wii U also had its fair share of exclusive games that never made their way to the Nintendo Switch. None of them quite held the candle to Splatoon, a series that has since seen two additional entries on the Switch. While they both improved upon the original in a variety of ways, fans wanted to make sure that Splatoon 1 got its fair due before the Wii U plug was pulled.

I pulled this Splashtag title right after Splatoon 1 went offline… #Splatoon3 #Splatoon pic.twitter.com/j8BpB0P0tp — Blue_Boo (@Blue_Boo4) April 9, 2024 Tweet by @Blue_Boo4 on X (formerly known as Twitter)

No matter how old the console may be, it’s never any fun watching your favorite games become unplayable due to the flow of time. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to boot up my copy of New Leaf and spend a little extra time with my villagers for old-time’s sake.

