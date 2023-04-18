Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for April 19, Get Your Silksong Clown Mask

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for April 19, 2023, set to air at noon ET / 9:00 a.m. PT and delivering around 20 minutes of game announcements and updates for Nintendo Switch games. Per usual, there is zero indication whatsoever of what games will show up, and it’s always best to keep expectations in check with an Indie World event. But the clown memes are already out in full force among Team Cherry fans who are hoping this might be the release date event for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

If you look at the lineups of the last two Nintendo Indie World Showcases, you will find a large selection of charming little indie games with little hype behind them otherwise. The surprise launch of Rogue Legacy 2 was a major highlight of the November 2022 showcase, for example. These are the types of reveals you should continue to expect for the April 2023 Indie World Showcase.

But to play devil’s advocate, a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong is actually expected to arrive soon, finally. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that aired on June 12, 2022 indicated that all games shown would release within one year of that date, and Hollow Knight: Silksong appeared at that event. That means, in theory, that the game should be launching within the next couple months. Of course, it’s always possible there could have been an internal delay at Team Cherry. At any rate, the game will launch on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Game Pass whenever it’s ready.

But as far as the April 19, 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase is concerned, it’s probably best if you just expect to see games like WrestleQuest.