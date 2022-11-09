The November 9, 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase has come and gone, and it stayed extremely true to its name. The showcase was heavy on indie games from obscure developers with a small following looking to discover a larger audience. Those only interested in major game releases might describe the showcase as a snoozefest, but people who actually enjoy discovering new things will probably appreciate it quite a bit. Among the more major news though, the Indie World Showcase revealed that Cellar Door Games’ Rogue Legacy 2 is launching on Nintendo Switch today, Sidebar Games’ Sports Story is launching next month, Pepper Grinder is in the works from Devolver Digital, and the long-awaited A Space for the Unbound arrives in January. For more news, below is the list of all the Switch games revealed at the November 9, 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

List of All Indie World Showcase November, 9 2022 (11/9) Nintendo Switch Game Reveals and Announcements

Rogue Legacy 2 from Cellar Door Games : Anyone can be a hero in this sequel to the beloved roguelite game where the adventure changes with every playthrough. Whether you’re a lute-playing bard with vertigo, or a colorblind knight, your goals are the same – gather countless riches, build up your castle and ensure your legacy. All your upgrades carry over to your heirs and each new successor wields their own personal traits and abilities. The Nintendo Switch version also includes the Fabled Heroes update, adding a ton of new content, including dozens of new sub-classes and items. Rogue Legacy 2 launches on Nintendo Switch later today.

: Anyone can be a hero in this sequel to the beloved roguelite game where the adventure changes with every playthrough. Whether you’re a lute-playing bard with vertigo, or a colorblind knight, your goals are the same – gather countless riches, build up your castle and ensure your legacy. All your upgrades carry over to your heirs and each new successor wields their own personal traits and abilities. The Nintendo Switch version also includes the Fabled Heroes update, adding a ton of new content, including dozens of new sub-classes and items. launches on Nintendo Switch later today. Venba from Visai Games : Get a taste of this wholesome narrative cooking game set in the 1980s, in which you’ll help an Indian mother, who has recently immigrated to Canada, reconnect with her heritage by cooking a variety of mouth-watering South Indian dishes. Experience a story of love and loss through branching conversations, try to restore lost family recipes and bop along to a soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals. Venba comes to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

: Get a taste of this wholesome narrative cooking game set in the 1980s, in which you’ll help an Indian mother, who has recently immigrated to Canada, reconnect with her heritage by cooking a variety of mouth-watering South Indian dishes. Experience a story of love and loss through branching conversations, try to restore lost family recipes and bop along to a soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals. comes to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A Little to the Left from MAX INFERNO and SECRET MODE : A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game in which players organize household objects into satisfying arrangements. A mischievous cat who likes to shake things up will appear from time to time to make a mess of any beautifully organized objects. There are more than 75 delightful puzzles to discover, many of which have multiple solutions. A Little to the Left launches on Nintendo Switch later today.

: is a cozy puzzle game in which players organize household objects into satisfying arrangements. A mischievous cat who likes to shake things up will appear from time to time to make a mess of any beautifully organized objects. There are more than 75 delightful puzzles to discover, many of which have multiple solutions. launches on Nintendo Switch later today. Blanc from Casus Ludi and Gearbox Publishing : In the spectacular, monochrome world of Blanc , a fawn and a wolf cub must learn to rely on each other to find their way home. Throughout this co-op adventure, the unlikely friends must coordinate and use their individual strengths to navigate obstacles among the frosty terrain. Blanc is a completely text-free story with local* and online co-op play**, making it inviting for everyone to enjoy. Blanc launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 14, 2023. Pre-orders begin in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com later today.

: In the spectacular, monochrome world of , a fawn and a wolf cub must learn to rely on each other to find their way home. Throughout this co-op adventure, the unlikely friends must coordinate and use their individual strengths to navigate obstacles among the frosty terrain. is a completely text-free story with local* and online co-op play**, making it inviting for everyone to enjoy. launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 14, 2023. Pre-orders begin in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com later today. Have a Nice Death from Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing : Don the robes of Death Incorporated’s CEO – Death himself – in this hand-drawn 2D action roguelike game. Explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters, and use an arsenal of weapons, spells and special curses in your mission to round up the rogue employees who have been snatching up too many souls on Earth. Have a Nice Death launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2023. Pre-orders go live later today in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: Don the robes of Death Incorporated’s CEO – Death himself – in this hand-drawn 2D action roguelike game. Explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters, and use an arsenal of weapons, spells and special curses in your mission to round up the rogue employees who have been snatching up too many souls on Earth. launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2023. Pre-orders go live later today in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Once Upon a Jester from Bonte Avond and Crunching Koalas : Best friends Sok and Jester have devised a mischievous scheme to steal a Royal Diamond. But their plan hinges on receiving an invitation to join the famous Royal Theatrical Spectacle. They’ll have to improvise their way to fame and outperform every other act they encounter on the road. Their wacky, whimsical journey leads them across a fantasy kingdom full of silly characters and even sillier spectacles. Once Upon a Jester jingles onto Nintendo Switch later today.

: Best friends Sok and Jester have devised a mischievous scheme to steal a Royal Diamond. But their plan hinges on receiving an invitation to join the famous Royal Theatrical Spectacle. They’ll have to improvise their way to fame and outperform every other act they encounter on the road. Their wacky, whimsical journey leads them across a fantasy kingdom full of silly characters and even sillier spectacles. jingles onto Nintendo Switch later today. Aka from Cosmo Gatto and Neowiz : Take on the role of the retired warrior Aka in this top-down, small open-world game and aim to find inner peace on an isolated island paradise. In handcrafted islands covered in majestic mountains, dense tropical forests and inviting hot springs, Aka can nurture flora and fauna, build a shelter, craft items or even feed baby dragons. Different quests await to ultimately meet the ghosts of Aka’s past. Aka washes up on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 15.

: Take on the role of the retired warrior Aka in this top-down, small open-world game and aim to find inner peace on an isolated island paradise. In handcrafted islands covered in majestic mountains, dense tropical forests and inviting hot springs, Aka can nurture flora and fauna, build a shelter, craft items or even feed baby dragons. Different quests await to ultimately meet the ghosts of Aka’s past. washes up on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 15. Sports Story from Sidebar Games : In this all-out sporting RPG, you’ll rise through the ranks of the sports world and prove your prowess on the golf course, tennis court and football pitch. By raising your sporting rank you’ll unlock even more disciplines, including BMX, volleyball, cricket and more. But the game isn’t just about sports – hop on a train or helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or kick back at the mall with its daily attractions, specialty sports stores and minigames. Sports Story launches on Nintendo Switch this December.

: In this all-out sporting RPG, you’ll rise through the ranks of the sports world and prove your prowess on the golf course, tennis court and football pitch. By raising your sporting rank you’ll unlock even more disciplines, including BMX, volleyball, cricket and more. But the game isn’t just about sports – hop on a train or helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or kick back at the mall with its daily attractions, specialty sports stores and minigames. launches on Nintendo Switch this December. Botany Manor from Balloon Studios and Whitethorn Games : Take on the role of Arabella Green, a retired botanist who owns a historical manor in the 19 th century. Arabella takes care of the manor’s magnificent gardens by solving plant-based puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Inspecting the manor will show clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more to help Arabella’s gardening skills blossom while you’re learning more about her. Botany Manor blooms on Nintendo Switch next year.

: Take on the role of Arabella Green, a retired botanist who owns a historical manor in the 19 century. Arabella takes care of the manor’s magnificent gardens by solving plant-based puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Inspecting the manor will show clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more to help Arabella’s gardening skills blossom while you’re learning more about her. blooms on Nintendo Switch next year. GOODBYE WORLD from ISOLATION STUDIO and PM Studios, Inc. : GOODBYE WORLD follows the story of Kanii and Kumade, two friends and indie game developers striving to find the perfect idea for their next game. Watch their story develop as you play through stages of a retro-inspired puzzle-platformer while following their day-to-day struggles. Will their friendship be able to take the strain of these challenges? GOODBYE WORLD launches on Nintendo Switch later this month.

: follows the story of Kanii and Kumade, two friends and indie game developers striving to find the perfect idea for their next game. Watch their story develop as you play through stages of a retro-inspired puzzle-platformer while following their day-to-day struggles. Will their friendship be able to take the strain of these challenges? launches on Nintendo Switch later this month. Dordogne from Un Je Ne Sais Quoi, Umanimation and Focus Entertainment : In this immersive narrative experience, you’ll play as Mimi, a girl who spent all her childhood summers in the Dordogne region of France. Now Mimi returns to the home of her late grandmother, who has left behind a series of letters and lost family secrets to be uncovered. Play in both the past and the present – skip through the French countryside as 10-year-old Mimi, while exploring her grandmother’s house in the present. Discover the close relationship between grandmother and granddaughter, as you collect photos, objects and words to fill Mimi’s journal and keep her precious memories alive. Dordogne launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

: In this immersive narrative experience, you’ll play as Mimi, a girl who spent all her childhood summers in the Dordogne region of France. Now Mimi returns to the home of her late grandmother, who has left behind a series of letters and lost family secrets to be uncovered. Play in both the past and the present – skip through the French countryside as 10-year-old Mimi, while exploring her grandmother’s house in the present. Discover the close relationship between grandmother and granddaughter, as you collect photos, objects and words to fill Mimi’s journal and keep her precious memories alive. launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A Space for the Unbound from Mojiken, Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide Games : A slice-of-life adventure game with beautiful pixel art set in late ’90s rural Indonesia, A Space for the Unbound tells a story about the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. When a mysterious power threatens their existence, they must explore their town to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world and perhaps learn more about each other. A Space for the Unbound launches on Nintendo Switch on Jan. 19, 2023.

: A slice-of-life adventure game with beautiful pixel art set in late ’90s rural Indonesia, tells a story about the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. When a mysterious power threatens their existence, they must explore their town to uncover hidden secrets, face the end of the world and perhaps learn more about each other. launches on Nintendo Switch on Jan. 19, 2023. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly from Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide Games : The coffee-brewing, narrative-driven visual novel is back for a second episode! As the barista of your own late-night coffee shop, you’ll meet quirky characters – not all of them human – listen to their stories and get to know them. There’s the right brew for each customer, latte art to dazzle them and even secret recipes to warm their hearts. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly pours onto Nintendo Switch next spring.

: The coffee-brewing, narrative-driven visual novel is back for a second episode! As the barista of your own late-night coffee shop, you’ll meet quirky characters – not all of them human – listen to their stories and get to know them. There’s the right brew for each customer, latte art to dazzle them and even secret recipes to warm their hearts. pours onto Nintendo Switch next spring. ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni from KENEI DESIGN and Clouded Leopard Entertainment : Take on the role of a vengeful demon warrior in this spirited 3D action-adventure game. After his defeat at the hands of a Japanese folktale hero, Kuuta travels to a small island where he joins forces with the spirit Kazemaru. Ancient demons lurk within vast meadows and lush forests. To defeat them, you’ll control both characters simultaneously using a single Joy-Con controller. Wield Kuuta’s club to attack demons, then summon Kazemaru to draw out their spirits. ONI : Road to be the Mightiest Oni launches for Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023.

: Take on the role of a vengeful demon warrior in this spirited 3D action-adventure game. After his defeat at the hands of a Japanese folktale hero, Kuuta travels to a small island where he joins forces with the spirit Kazemaru. Ancient demons lurk within vast meadows and lush forests. To defeat them, you’ll control both characters simultaneously using a single Joy-Con controller. Wield Kuuta’s club to attack demons, then summon Kazemaru to draw out their spirits. launches for Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2023. Desta: The Memories Between from ustwo games : From the creators of Monument Valley comes a character-driven roguelike, featuring an immersive story, strategic turn-based tactics, as well as dodgeball action. Every night, when Desta falls asleep, they enter a mysterious dreamworld filled with scattered memories of long-forgotten locations and faces from days gone by. During their slumber, Desta uses powerful orbs to play a surreal turn-based ball game which can change the course of conversations. Desta: The Memories Between launches on Nintendo Switch early next year.

: From the creators of comes a character-driven roguelike, featuring an immersive story, strategic turn-based tactics, as well as dodgeball action. Every night, when Desta falls asleep, they enter a mysterious dreamworld filled with scattered memories of long-forgotten locations and faces from days gone by. During their slumber, Desta uses powerful orbs to play a surreal turn-based ball game which can change the course of conversations. launches on Nintendo Switch early next year. Pepper Grinder from Ahr Ech and Devolver Digital: Shipwrecked and robbed, treasure hunter Pepper must spin up her trusty drill, Grinder, to reclaim what was stolen from her in this spicy action-adventure game. Cruise through a colorfully animated world with fluid drilling and thrilling leaps. Chew through the terrain with Grinder and unlock new drill bits to ramp up the chaos and solve clever puzzles. Collect treasure and other riches, then cash them in to pep up Pepper, open up new paths on the world map and snag collectible figures for your gallery. Pepper Grinder launches for Nintendo Switch in 2023. This Indie World presentation also included a montage of even more indie games on the horizon for Nintendo Switch, including the critically-acclaimed Inscryption, which blends the deckbuilding and roguelike genres with escape-room-style puzzles and psychological horror all into an inky black odyssey, launching on Dec. 1; Wobbledogs Console Edition, a casual 3D pet-simulation sandbox, in which players care for their own personal collection of wobbly, mutating dogs – launching on Nov. 17, with pre-orders available later today in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com; WrestleQuest, the ultimate pro wrestling adventure in which RPG and pro wrestling combine for the very first time, launching in May 2023; Storyteller, an award-winning reactive puzzler in which players must use their wits to retell iconic tales, releasing on March 23, 2023 as a console-launch exclusive; Curse of the Sea Rats, an epic hand-animated, story-rich action adventure featuring swashbuckling pirate rats, launching in early 2023; and, last but not least, WORLD OF HORROR, a 1-bit roguelite horror RPG that pits players against eldritch mysteries and malevolent legends of Japanese folklore, creeping up in summer 2023.

Of all the games announced or shown off at the November 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, which have most captured your interest? There was a pretty eclectic selection as usual, and mercifully, it was not just packed with farming sims this time around.