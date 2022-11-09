At the November 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, developer Sidebar Games appeared to share a new trailer and announce a December release date for Sports Story. Sports Story is a sports RPG adventure that combines fun sports mechanics with a world to explore and some actual narrative. It is the follow-up to the well-received Golf Story, which was a similar experience but squarely focused on golf. Like Golf Story, Sports Story is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, for now at least. Here is how Nintendo describes the game:

In this all-out sporting RPG, you’ll rise through the ranks of the sports world and prove your prowess on the golf course, tennis court and football pitch. By raising your sporting rank you’ll unlock even more disciplines, including BMX, volleyball, cricket and more. But the game isn’t just about sports – hop on a train or helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or kick back at the mall with its daily attractions, specialty sports stores and minigames. Sports Story launches on Nintendo Switch this December.

We don’t actually have the final release date for Sports Story on Switch yet — we just know it will occur sometime in December. It’s a little strange to not just name the day, but the developers are presumably simply being cautious. The game has been highly anticipated since its announcement in December 2019, and while it’s not a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date, it’s enough to make some people happy.

Check out the new trailer for Sports Story below as wait for that final release date.

