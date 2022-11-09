At the November 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Balloon Studios shared the announcement trailer for Botany Manor, a first-person plant-based puzzle exploration game. Botany Manor is headed to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2023, and there is a suggestion that it will arrive on other consoles as well. You will play as Arabella Green, a retired botanist who just happens to own a gorgeous manor in the 19th century.

Nintendo offers additional details: “Arabella takes care of the manor’s magnificent gardens by solving plant-based puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Inspecting the manor will show clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more to help Arabella’s gardening skills blossom while you’re learning more about her.”

Here are key features to expect in Botany Manor:

Seeds of the Past: Room by room, learn more about the life and career of Arabella, and the challenges she faced as a woman navigating her scientific career.

Fawning Over Flora: The puzzles in Botany Manor come in the shape of growing plants. Find seeds, pot them and carry your seedlings to the right environment. But finding their ideal habitat will sometimes require you to think outside the box…

Stop and Smell the Roses: Botany Manor is a relaxing and peaceful environment, with many rooms and gardens to discover. Take the time to enjoy the beautifully rendered countryside, 19th century architecture, and of course, the flora.

Balloon Studios founder Laure De Mey said she wanted to create the game “for underrepresented audiences like myself,” adding, “I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and grateful for the support from my team and the team at Whitethorn Games.”

“Botany Manor is an impressive debut title from Balloon Studios,” said Dr. Matthew White, CEO of Whitethorn Games. “It has all the qualities Whitethorn Games looks for in a project — escapism, casual, relaxing gameplay, an engaging story — and so much more. The world always needs more of this kind of game, and Laure is delivering.”

Stay tuned for updates on this one next year.