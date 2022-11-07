Ah, the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Gamers haven’t had the pleasure of viewing one since May. That presentation revealed some cool Nintendo Switch games, like ElecHead and Gunbrella. Players interested in the non-AAA gaming world won’t have to wait much longer for another event. Nintendo just announced the next Indie World Showcase will premiere on November 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.

Here is the official reveal:

Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch! Watch it live here: https://t.co/C3qsgDzHXV pic.twitter.com/tvZDyVXceo — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) November 7, 2022

On November 9, 2022, you can expect about 25 minutes of indie game reveals for only the Nintendo Switch, as the 3DS is long dead.

What can we predict showing up at this Indie World? There’s always a chance everyone’s favorite, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will appear in some capacity. The last we heard of that intriguing Metroidvania, it was confirmed it would release sometime between June 2022 and June 2023. Could it get a shadow drop? A gameplay demo? Anything to satiate the masses?

If we’re talking about high likelihood, it’s a safe bet Devolver Digital will grace the gaming world with its presence. The publisher has a habit of appearing at these showcases. I can’t wait to see what unique title it will reveal this time. Although, it is going to be hard to top such a fantastic idea as Gunbrella.

Interested parties can watch the event live in two days.