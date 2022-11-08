Indie developer Enjoy Studio has revealed a Kickstarter campaign for The Witch of Fern Island, an open-world RPG adventure that takes after cozy games like Stardew Valley and My Time at Portia. The Polish studio says this lush sandbox experience wants to give players a magical world they could lose themselves in, with colorful characters and cultures to learn about. Players step into the witchy shoes of Abrill, a young girl who wants to become a certified witch but must first impress the Academy of Witches, pass exams, and learn the intricacies of Fern Island.

Players can explore several biomes at their own pace while engaging in fishing, farming, photography, archeology, and more. A daily calendar system that includes seasons, holidays, and festivals will let you partake in these activities endlessly if you’d like. Abrill’s abilities and tools will enhance each activity, and players will eventually acquire a flying broom. Additionally, “During your stay on Fern Island, you can take part in witchcraft practices such as performing magic rituals, exploring the secrets of the island or helping culturally diverse people.” You can also take a timeout to customize your home. Further details are available on the Kickstarter page.

Expect The Witch of Fern Island to come to early access on PC in Q1 2023, with a final release on PC and consoles scheduled for Q1 2024. The Kickstarter is live now with a roughly $15,000 goal and runs through December 8, so if you’re looking for a storybook witch adventure, consider supporting the team. Until then, you can see a new trailer below.