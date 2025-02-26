Noob Merge Army! Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 26, 2025
We added new codes!
It’s time to create your very own Noob Merge Army. This is your classic clicker game, but the fun is watching your noob army grow. Truthfully, there’s not much else to add apart from the fact that you hatch noobs and unlock worlds.
You’ll be thrilled to know that Noob Merge Army codes do exist in this clicker experience, and you can use them to get free Crystals, Coins, and other handy items. Since you like to merge things, give our Dragon Merge Tycoon Codes list a go and merge some dragons.
All Noob Merge Army Codes List
Active Noob Merge Army Codes
- DISCEXCLUSIVE: Use for x1.8k Crystals
- CRYSTALS: Use for x800 Crystals
- RELEASE: Use for x4.5k Coins
- NOOBISH: Use for x220 Damage
Expired Noob Merge Army Codes
- There are currently no expired Noob Merge Army codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Noob Merge Army
Redeeming Noob Merge Army codes is super easy if you complete the following steps:
- Run Noob Merge Army in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the upper right corner of your screen.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to get goodies.
How to Get More Noob Merge Army Codes
You can skim through platforms like the Buckle Up Discord server and the Buckle Up Roblox group to search for Noob Merge Army codes. If you want a quicker way to get freebies, then bookmark our list and check it whenever you’re looking for new codes.
Why Are My Noob Merge Army Codes Not Working?
If you’re not receiving rewards, then make sure you didn’t make any typos. Try to copy the Noob Merge Army codes from this list and paste them into the redemption system to ensure they’re entered as they appear. The rewards should be yours after that. If that’s not the case, the codes are likely outdated, so let us know if you notice such codes, and we’ll update the list ASAP.
What Is Noob Merge Army?
Noob Merge Army is a game where you can merge noobs and create an army that will follow you everywhere. Destroy crates and other items around the map to get coins and start summoning more noobs to merge, unlocking new areas in progress.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 04:00 am