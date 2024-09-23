Duck Army Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 23, 2024 We added new codes!

People can be annoying to deal with, and sometimes we want to scream at them, but there’s no reason to stress when we can send our Duck Army to quack at them. It’s more fun and adorable because our little ducklings follow us everywhere.

You need cash if you want to unlock new zones, and the best way to get more is via Duck Army codes. You can also unlock silly hats with these codes for your little duckling buddies to wear while they quack away. Collecting these cute ducklings is fun, but you can also collect bees and claim more goodies via our Bee Swarm Simulator Codes list!

All Duck Army Codes List

Active Duck Army Codes

SecretCode : Use for x250 Coins (New)

: Use for x250 Coins quack : Use for x250 Coins (New)

: Use for x250 Coins GRIMACE: Use for a Shake Hat (New)

Expired Duck Army Codes

There are currently no expired Duck Army codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Duck Army

Put down the megaphone and read the steps below to learn how to activate Duck Army codes:

Run Duck Army in Roblox. Press the gift box button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Claim to obtain freebies.

How to Get More Duck Army Codes

If you’re worried you’ll miss out on the latest Duck Army codes, then have no fear because you have them all here! Our list contains all the codes and goodies you need, so make sure to bookmark this article before you leave. Developers will share codes on the AspectRatio Roblox group and the AspectRatio Discord, so check them out as well.

Why Are My Duck Army Codes Not Working?

We can tell you two likely reasons why you’re struggling to claim goodies via Duck Army codes, and those two reasons are expiration dates and typos. One of these problems is easily avoidable if you copy and paste codes instead of typing them by hand. The other issue is unavoidable, as codes do expire with time. You can’t turn back time, but you can contact us and let us know which code is outdated.

What is Duck Army?

Duck Army is an adorable Roblox experience involving lots of quacking and duck collecting. Your trusty duck squad will follow you everywhere and quack at annoying people, which is how you’ll earn cash. You can buy more ducks with money and merge them to get stronger quacking power.

