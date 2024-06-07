Egg Empire Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 7, 2024 We added the latest codes!

If you want to earn lots of cash nowadays, start an egg business. Sell the goods to support your farm and hire peculiar employees, like zombies and robots, to help you when work gets exhausting. You can boost your income even further thanks to Egg Empire codes.

All Egg Empire Codes List

Active Egg Empire Codes

1KLikes : Use for x25 Gold Eggs

: Use for x25 Gold Eggs Release: Use for x10 Gold Eggs

Expired Egg Empire Codes show more There are currently no expired Egg Empire codes. show less

How to Redeem Codes for Egg Empire

Just follow our tutorial below, and you’ll redeem the latest Egg Empire codes in mere seconds:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Egg Empire in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side to open a new window. Click the Codes button in the lower-right corner. Enter a code into the text area. Hit Redeem and get your goodies.

