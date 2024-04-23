Ants Simulator gameplay screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Ants Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 06:07 am

Updated: April 23, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

As someone fascinated with ant farms as a kid, I couldn’t wait to jump into Ants Simulator. You can build a colony and send your workers to explore the world. It’s a cute and relaxing game, but Ants Simulator codes can make it even better.

All Ants Simulator Codes List

Ants Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 1kfavorites: Use for 1 Diamond Egg, 100 Snowflakes, 10 Bread, 1,000 Cookies, and 10 Branches
  • 100kvisits: Use for 5 Gingerbread and 15 minutes of all Boosters
  • quartzz: Use for Golden Egg, 15 Bottomless Bags, 15 Bread, and 15 minutes of all Boosters

Ants Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • MyNectarIsGone
  • Yessir

Related: Mewing Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ants Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ants Simulator:

How to redeem Ants Simulator codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Ants Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a working code into the Enter the Code text box.
  4. Press the green Redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards in other similar Roblox games, check out our articles with Lumberjack Simulator codes and Fishing Simulator codes as well.

Post Tag:
Ants Simulator
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Be NPC or Die Official Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Murder Mystery 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Be NPC or Die Official Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Be NPC or Die  Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Murder Mystery 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Murder Mystery 2 Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 23, 2024
Author
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.