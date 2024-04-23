Ants Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 23, 2024 Added new codes!

As someone fascinated with ant farms as a kid, I couldn’t wait to jump into Ants Simulator. You can build a colony and send your workers to explore the world. It’s a cute and relaxing game, but Ants Simulator codes can make it even better.

All Ants Simulator Codes List

Ants Simulator Codes (Working)

1kfavorites : Use for 1 Diamond Egg, 100 Snowflakes, 10 Bread, 1,000 Cookies, and 10 Branches

: Use for 1 Diamond Egg, 100 Snowflakes, 10 Bread, 1,000 Cookies, and 10 Branches 100kvisits : Use for 5 Gingerbread and 15 minutes of all Boosters

: Use for 5 Gingerbread and 15 minutes of all Boosters quartzz: Use for Golden Egg, 15 Bottomless Bags, 15 Bread, and 15 minutes of all Boosters

Ants Simulator Codes (Expired)

MyNectarIsGone

Yessir

How to Redeem Codes in Ants Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ants Simulator:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Ants Simulator on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a working code into the Enter the Code text box. Press the green Redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

