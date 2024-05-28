Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Movie Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

The popular web novel and webtoon series Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint will soon be a movie, much to the excitement of fans. Now that filming has begun, we have plenty of details about the cast and plot for this highly anticipated adaptation.

When Will The Film Adaptation for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Come Out?

The exact release date for the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint film hasn’t been announced, but the project is expected to be released sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

Filming reportedly began in December 2023, which means the project is not too far off from being available for fans to enjoy.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Movie Plot Details

The web novel Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint follows Kim Dok Ja, who finds himself living out the events of a web novel called “Three Ways to Survive a Ruined World,” which he has followed online for many years. Thanks to his insider knowledge of the world in which he now finds himself, Kim Dok Ja works to survive the story he knows so well by teaming up with its protagonist, Yoo Joong Hyuk.

There are five volumes in the original web novel and Realize Pictures is set to produce five films. This suggests that each movie will roughly follow the plot of one volume of the web novel, with this first movie focused on volume one’s story.

All Confirmed Cast Members for the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Movie

The cast for many major roles in the story has been announced, featuring many big names in the K-Drama scene. Here’s everything we know about the cast for the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint movie adaptation so far:

Lee Min Ho as Yoo Joong Hyuk

Lee Min Ho, well-known for his work in Boys Over Flowers and the Apple TV+ adaptation of Panchinko, will take on the role of the web novel protagonist Yoo Joong Hyuk. Min Ho has received 18 awards over his career on screen, including several for his role as Hansu in Panchinko.

Ahn Hyo Seop as Kim Dok Ja

Ahn Hyo Seop is making his film debut in the role of Kim Dok Ja, the one and only person who has read the “Three Ways to Survive a Ruined World” web novel. Hyo Seop has many TV series credits to his name, including his role in Dr. Romantic, for which he received the SBS drama award for Best Actor.

Chae Soo Bin as Yoo Sang Ah

Chae Soon Bin will step into the role of Yoo Sang Ah, friend and colleague to Kim Dok Ja. Soon Bin is best known for her roles in the TV series Bluebird’s House, for which she won Best New Actress, and Love in the Moonlight.

Shin Seung Ho as Lee Hyung Sung

Actor Shin Seung Ho will play the military soldier Lee Hyun Sung, a character from the web novel brought to life. You may recognize Seung Ho from prior roles in Alchemy of Souls and Weak Hero Class 1.

Im Jin-ah, AKA Nana, as Jung Hee Won

The role of the Goddess of Justice will be played by Nana, aka Im Jin Ah. Nana is a prominent K-pop star who has also made a name for herself as an actress with roles, including Into the Ring and The Swindlers.

Park Ho San as Gong Pil Doo

Park Ho San joins the Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint cast as the wealthy and controlling Gong Pil Doo. Ho San is best known for his roles in The Call and Prison Playbook, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Choi Young Joon as Han Myung Oh

Actor Choi Young Joon will play Kim Dok Ja’s colleague and superior, Han Myung Oh. If Young Joon looks familiar, it’s likely due to his roles in Gyeongseong Creature, Vincenzo, or Bloodhounds.

Jisoo as Lee Ji Hye

Rounding out the cast list so far is Jisso, who will play Lee Ji Hye, an ally to Yoo Joong Hyuk. Jisoo is the lead singer of Blackpink and has a handful of acting credits to her name as well.

As of now, this is all we know about the cast for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, but it’s already looking to be a star-studded affair with many familiar and talented faces for fans of K-Pop and K-Dramas alike.

