Our Flag Means Death Releases First Look at Season 2, Reveals Release Window

Get ready for more swashbuckling and romantic longing, Our Flag Means Death fans: First look photos from the second season are here, and they’ve come with a release window.

Released by Vanity Fair, the images, which you can see below, show off such returning characters as Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), Edward Teach/Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones), and the crew of the Revenge more generally. They also feature a first look at two new characters: Anne Bonny (Minnie Driver) and Susan (Ruibo Qian). As for the release window, the outlet says Our Flag Means Death is slated for October.

After the first season of Our Flag Means Death released in March 2022, the show gained a strong and passionate fanbase that continually pushed for the critically acclaimed show’s renewal. Information about the sophomore outing for the romantic comedy, which is set during the Golden Age of Piracy, has been scarce, so these photos are sure to come as a welcome relief for those fans. The rest of Vanity Fair’s coverage teased the show’s expanding scope, which will in its second season involve a large fleet of Chinese pirates in addition to naval officers, and growth for such characters as Jim (Vico Ortiz).

Our Flag Means Death is easily one of my favorite new shows from the last few years. In 2022, I watched every episode of the series, which was created by David Jenkins, as soon as I could once they dropped, desperate to find out what happened next in the will-they-won’t-they romantic relationship of Bonnet and Blackbeard. The show had an absolutely delicious mix of great humor and absolutely soul crushing twists that make for legendary TV. That’s all to say, I really cannot wait to watch Our Flag Means Death Season 2, and these photos have only made me more excited to return to the high seas.