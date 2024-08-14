Outerplane Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 14, 2024 Added more codes!

Dive into a turn-based RPG adventure, slay hundreds of monsters, and defeat bosses as you uncover an intricate storyline along the way. If you’re a fan of mobile anime titles, Outerplane will surely captivate you with gorgeous visuals and numerous customization options. Outerplane codes will help you unlock them all!

All Outerplane Codes List

Active Outerplane Codes

OUTERLIMITED : Use for 10 Limited Recruitment Tickets

: Use for 10 Limited Recruitment Tickets OUTERFESTIVAL : Use for 10 Special Recruitment Tickets

: Use for 10 Special Recruitment Tickets OUTERDAHLIA : Use for 1k Ether

: Use for 1k Ether OUTERFESTIVAL2: Use for 1k Ether

Expired Outerplane Codes

OUTER1ST

PLAYOUTERPLANE1

LISHASURPRISE

OUTERRTA

OUTERWITHU

OUTER100DAYS

MERRYOUTER

OUTERGAME30

OUTERJULY04

OUTER1STPLANE

OUTERJUNE06

SPECIALOUTER

OUTERBEST

PLAYOUTERPLANE2

LISHAGIFT

How to Redeem Codes in Outerplane

Redeeming Outerplane codes can take a significant chunk of your time, but we’re here to help! Follow the guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Outerplane on your device. Complete the tutorial. Press the menu button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen. Press the Settings button (2) in the bottom-right corner. Go into the Account tab (3) in the Settings menu. Press the Enter Coupon button (4) to access the code redemption window. Type a working code into the Enter Coupon Number text field (5). Hit OK (6) to redeem your code.

