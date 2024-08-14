Outerplane official promotional artwork.
Image via Smilegate Holdings, Inc
Outerplane Codes (August 2024)

Jovan Krstić
Published: Aug 14, 2024

Updated: August 14, 2024

Dive into a turn-based RPG adventure, slay hundreds of monsters, and defeat bosses as you uncover an intricate storyline along the way. If you’re a fan of mobile anime titles, Outerplane will surely captivate you with gorgeous visuals and numerous customization options. Outerplane codes will help you unlock them all!

All Outerplane Codes List

Active Outerplane Codes

  • OUTERLIMITED: Use for 10 Limited Recruitment Tickets
  • OUTERFESTIVAL: Use for 10 Special Recruitment Tickets
  • OUTERDAHLIA: Use for 1k Ether
  • OUTERFESTIVAL2: Use for 1k Ether

Expired Outerplane Codes

  • OUTER1ST
  • PLAYOUTERPLANE1
  • LISHASURPRISE
  • OUTERRTA
  • OUTERWITHU
  • OUTER100DAYS
  • MERRYOUTER
  • OUTERGAME30
  • OUTERJULY04
  • OUTER1STPLANE
  • OUTERJUNE06
  • SPECIALOUTER
  • OUTERBEST
  • PLAYOUTERPLANE2
  • LISHAGIFT

How to Redeem Codes in Outerplane

Redeeming Outerplane codes can take a significant chunk of your time, but we’re here to help! Follow the guide below:

  • Outerplane main UI.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Outerplane Settings button.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Outerplane Account tab.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Outerplane code redemption window.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Outerplane on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Press the menu button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Press the Settings button (2) in the bottom-right corner.
  5. Go into the Account tab (3) in the Settings menu.
  6. Press the Enter Coupon button (4) to access the code redemption window.
  7. Type a working code into the Enter Coupon Number text field (5).
  8. Hit OK (6) to redeem your code.

Are you looking for more anime-inspired games for your mobile? Our Honkai Impact 3 (HI3) Codes and Tower of Fantasy (ToF) Codes articles offer plenty of free rewards for you to claim right away!

