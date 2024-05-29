Official artwork for the Tower of Fantasy game.
Tower of Fantasy (ToF) Codes (May 2024)

It’s devastating to watch an entire planet explode because of Omnium energy. Yet, civilization must move on, and that’s where you come in—50 years later but with zero memory of who you actually are. If you want to preserve life in this post-apocalyptic MMO world, use ToF codes!

All Tower of Fantasy Codes List

Active Tower of Fantasy Codes

  • There are currently no active Tower of Fantasy codes.

Expired Tower of Fantasy Codes

  • LETSGODOMAIN9
  • Link2Domain9
  • TOFGALAXY
  • YOUKINNOBAKA
  • ht666
  • YT999
  • ToF1stAnniv
  • 9AK7K8TD
  • 0811gentou1st
  • huanta888
  • TOFNEMESISTH
  • YL777
  • 9AA5GFYG
  • APR1F0OL3RY
  • OFXTCPDWYQ7
  • TOFHBD
  • TOFHAPPYBDAY
  • 9A98W5P0
  • ht888
  • ILOVETOF
  • ToF1stSPGift
  • JKGS7O1MA
  • huanta520
  • 9AN5X45Q
  • IFO3KN1GHQ0
  • TOFSEAnniversary
  • ht520
  • GIFTVERA
  • MYTOFYEAR
  • SEIKANTSUUSHIN1st
  • shirli0811nemesis
  • TOF666
  • 9AL4VC2X
  • EUKM917TIOL
  • zeke0808myoukei
  • EYP8I9TJQS
  • PDU4CTVA15S9
  • TOFHALLOWEEN
  • TOF888
  • YL666
  • TOFBRVIP
  • huanta666
  • TOFINESGS2022
  • J3BA1T3D

Related: Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Fantasy

It might take a bit of time to complete the in-game tutorial, but once you’re able to redeem Tower of Fantasy (ToF) codes, it only takes a few simple steps, as shown below:

  1. Open Tower of Fantasy on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Hover your mouse over the gift box icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.
  4. Go into the Rewards section.
  5. Scroll down to the Exchange tab.
  6. Enter a code into the text field.
  7. Hit Confirm to obtain your rewards.

After you’re done with redeeming codes in this title, check out the lists of all Honkai Star Rail codes and all Genshin Impact codes so you can claim other wonderful rewards in these popular games, too!

