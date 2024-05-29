Tower of Fantasy (ToF) Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 29, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s devastating to watch an entire planet explode because of Omnium energy. Yet, civilization must move on, and that’s where you come in—50 years later but with zero memory of who you actually are. If you want to preserve life in this post-apocalyptic MMO world, use ToF codes!

All Tower of Fantasy Codes List

Active Tower of Fantasy Codes

There are currently no active Tower of Fantasy codes.

Expired Tower of Fantasy Codes show more LETSGODOMAIN9

Link2Domain9

TOFGALAXY

YOUKINNOBAKA

ht666

YT999

ToF1stAnniv

9AK7K8TD

0811gentou1st

huanta888

TOFNEMESISTH

YL777

9AA5GFYG

APR1F0OL3RY

OFXTCPDWYQ7

TOFHBD

TOFHAPPYBDAY

9A98W5P0

ht888

ILOVETOF

ToF1stSPGift

JKGS7O1MA

huanta520

9AN5X45Q

IFO3KN1GHQ0

TOFSEAnniversary

ht520

GIFTVERA

MYTOFYEAR

SEIKANTSUUSHIN1st

shirli0811nemesis

TOF666

9AL4VC2X

EUKM917TIOL

zeke0808myoukei

EYP8I9TJQS

PDU4CTVA15S9

TOFHALLOWEEN

TOF888

YL666

TOFBRVIP

huanta666

TOFINESGS2022

J3BA1T3D show less

Related: Wuthering Waves [WuWa] Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Fantasy

It might take a bit of time to complete the in-game tutorial, but once you’re able to redeem Tower of Fantasy (ToF) codes, it only takes a few simple steps, as shown below:

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Open Tower of Fantasy on your device. Finish the tutorial. Hover your mouse over the gift box icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Go into the Rewards section. Scroll down to the Exchange tab. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Confirm to obtain your rewards.

After you’re done with redeeming codes in this title, check out the lists of all Honkai Star Rail codes and all Genshin Impact codes so you can claim other wonderful rewards in these popular games, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more