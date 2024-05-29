Tower of Fantasy (ToF) Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 29, 2024
It’s devastating to watch an entire planet explode because of Omnium energy. Yet, civilization must move on, and that’s where you come in—50 years later but with zero memory of who you actually are. If you want to preserve life in this post-apocalyptic MMO world, use ToF codes!
All Tower of Fantasy Codes List
Active Tower of Fantasy Codes
- There are currently no active Tower of Fantasy codes.
Expired Tower of Fantasy Codesshow more
- LETSGODOMAIN9
- Link2Domain9
- TOFGALAXY
- YOUKINNOBAKA
- ht666
- YT999
- ToF1stAnniv
- 9AK7K8TD
- 0811gentou1st
- huanta888
- TOFNEMESISTH
- YL777
- 9AA5GFYG
- APR1F0OL3RY
- OFXTCPDWYQ7
- TOFHBD
- TOFHAPPYBDAY
- 9A98W5P0
- ht888
- ILOVETOF
- ToF1stSPGift
- JKGS7O1MA
- huanta520
- 9AN5X45Q
- IFO3KN1GHQ0
- TOFSEAnniversary
- ht520
- GIFTVERA
- MYTOFYEAR
- SEIKANTSUUSHIN1st
- shirli0811nemesis
- TOF666
- 9AL4VC2X
- EUKM917TIOL
- zeke0808myoukei
- EYP8I9TJQS
- PDU4CTVA15S9
- TOFHALLOWEEN
- TOF888
- YL666
- TOFBRVIP
- huanta666
- TOFINESGS2022
- J3BA1T3D
How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Fantasy
It might take a bit of time to complete the in-game tutorial, but once you’re able to redeem Tower of Fantasy (ToF) codes, it only takes a few simple steps, as shown below:
- Open Tower of Fantasy on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Hover your mouse over the gift box icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.
- Go into the Rewards section.
- Scroll down to the Exchange tab.
- Enter a code into the text field.
- Hit Confirm to obtain your rewards.
