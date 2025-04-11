OVERTAKE Codes (April 2025) Get Free Cash, Cars, and More

Updated: April 11, 2025 Added new codes!

With OVERTAKE codes, you can pretend you’re prime Schumi and leave all the competition in the dust. Smash that pedal because neither traffic nor physics laws can hurt your car here. Even if they could, you can always buy a new one with the free Cash rewards below.

Redeeming a couple of OVERTAKE codes should be enough to afford you a nice vehicle from the shop. Once you’ve picked your favorite, you can continue to upgrade it and play around with the fun customization options. These add-ons won’t only make your car unique but also improve its performance. Love this game? Then take a look at the Midnight Chasers Highway Racing Codes, too!

All OVERTAKE Codes List

Working OVERTAKE Codes

2K_LIKES : Use for x75k Cash

: Use for x75k Cash 8K_FAVORITES: Use for x75k Cash

Expired OVERTAKE Codes

SRYFORBUG

100K_VISITS

3K_FAVORITES

50K_VISITS

2K_FAVORITES

200_FAVORITES

8K_VISITS

How to Redeem Codes in OVERTAKE

You can redeem your OVERTAKE codes by following the steps below:

Launch OVERTAKE on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button in the Shop menu. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to Get More OVERTAKE Codes

There are two roads in front of you. If you prefer hunting for the upcoming OVERTAKE codes alone, you should join the official social media accounts. Make sure to pay attention to the EMZ Games Discord server, EMZ Games Roblox group, X (@emz_dev), and YouTube (@emz_dev).

However, if you wish to get new codes as fast as possible, consider bookmarking this page. We’ll scour all the socials and list the rewards here, so you don’t have to waste your time. All you need to do is revisit the article from time to time.

Why Are My OVERTAKE Codes Not Working?

All OVERTAKE codes expire fast, so you’ll have to be swift to get them before they’re gone forever. If you notice an outdated reward listed as working, feel free to reach out to us. Before you do so, make sure to double-check if your spelling is correct. Sometimes, the problem is caused by a typo, especially when the codes are as long as these.

What Is OVERTAKE?

OVERTAKE is a heart-pounding, high-octane Roblox street racing game where you get to compete on the busy city highways. Cut up lanes, weave through the traffic, and earn Cash you can use to purchase, upgrade, and customize cars. Create fun combos by overtaking other vehicles, but be careful not to crash because doing so will reset your progress.

