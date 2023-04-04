Overwatch 2 Season 4 is only a week away, and to celebrate, Blizzard Entertainment has pulled back the curtain on its new support hero, Lifeweaver, in a gameplay trailer. This biotechnology-based plant person is sure to shake up the meta with abilities that not only heal teammates but save them from falling to their doom. Blizzard briefly describes Lifeweaver’s personality as being “an intelligent and curious adventurer who plans to use his biolight technology to make the world a better place.”

As the gameplay trailer shows, players who pick up Lifeweaver will be able to turn the tide by shifting around both teammates and enemy players. Today’s footage also shows a quick peek at the character’s stunning Ultimate ability, though its specifics are still a mystery. See Lifeweaver bring color to the battlefield in the Overwatch 2 gameplay trailer below.

The gameplay trailer itself shows little about the character’s origin, but Xbox Wire shared more about the story of Lifeweaver. If it wasn’t already apparent from his design, the plant user does indeed hail from Thailand, using his supreme intelligence and protective nature to aid teammates with plant power. Along with being the first Thai character welcomed to the Overwatch roster, Lifeweaver, who is otherwise known as Niran ‘Bua’ PruksaManee, is also the series’s first pansexual character. So, not only is this flowery medic a feast for the eyes, but he’s also the latest in Overwatch 2’s lineup of diverse characters.

Lifeweaver has a connection to fellow Vishkar Architect Academy alum Symmetra, on narrative and gameplay levels, as they’re both light architects that can both spawn constructs. Each character will inform the other’s story over time.

Lifeweaver will join other Overwatch 2 newbies like Ramattra, Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen when Season 4 kicks off next week on April 11.