Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Hack-and-Slash Game Is Headed to Kickstarter

The Pathfinder universe is growing with a Kickstarter for a hack-and-slash video game spinoff of Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults. The project was revealed today by BKOM Studios and Paizo as the latest addition to the RPG series, promising co-op action for upward of four players set in the deepest depths of Gauntlight Keep. Details on the project are light for now, as its Kickstarter campaign won’t actually launch until later this month. In the meantime, the team put together a Kickstarter trailer that shows off some of Belcorra Haruvex’s army of monsters. You can see some of the creatures and environments players can look forward to in the Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults game trailer below.

In the video, BKOM creative director Wyatt Gray explained that the team has been eager to make a hack-and-slash game for some time and found the perfect story in the Abomination Vaults adventure path, the adventure path that the video game will be based on. Pathfinder fans will also recognize iconics like Amiri and Ezren, but Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults is being created as an experience that will appeal to both newcomers and series veterans alike, as it will “revitalize the genre in a way that feels both modern and classic.”

“We chose Abomination Vaults because it’s really the perfect adventure for a hack-and-slash,” Gray added. “It feels tailor-made for the kind of game we have in mind. It’s this classic, 10-story mega-dungeon with every kind of monster and boss you can imagine, and things just keep getting crazier and crazier the further down you go.”

BKOM CEO Frederic Martin explained that this Kickstarter campaign will allow BKOM and Paizo to maintain a direct line of communication with eager fans for the development of Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, but a specific funding goal has not been announced yet.

“With Kickstarter, we can directly reach players and supporters, and offer them a chance to bring the game to life with us,” Martin said, “and by creating this communication channel with the fans, the campaign is a vehicle that allows us to build an even stronger, deeper and more meaningful game, which we believe every Pathfinder enthusiast deserves.”

As long as the Kickstarter campaign goes well, you can expect to see Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults come to unspecified platforms sometime in the future. You can sign up for notifications on the project’s pre-launch page.