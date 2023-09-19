Percy Jackson and the Olympians Trailer Teases the Book’s Most Iconic Moments

A new trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been released, and if you’re a lover of the books, it was tailor made for you.

Originally posted online by The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer features a ton of different iconic moments from the book. In particular, the footage provides a look at the early part of Rick Riordan’s The Lightning Thief, which is the first novel in the series. There are also looks at Hades, Camp Half-Blood, and other iconic moments from the book. Basically, if you read The Lightning Thief, there’s going to be a ton you recognize, and you can probably rest easy knowing the book’s best moments have made it into the show. You can watch the trailer below.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the latest attempt to adapt Riordan’s iconic fantasy franchise for the screen. In 2010, Chris Columbus helmed Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, which was an adaptation of the book of the same name. Overall, though, the film received a mixed response, earning only a 49 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. A sequel, Percy Jackson & The Olympians: Sea of Monsters, released in 2013 and fared worse critically. That movie currently sits at 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the show, Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell, will find himself accused of stealing one of Zeus’s lightning bolts. This leads him on a quest with his friends Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) to discover the truth thief, and in the process learn about his lineage as a demigod. The show will also feature Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Adam Copeland/Edge as Ares, Jay Duplass as Hades, Lance Reddick as Zeus, and Toby Stephens as Poseidon.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on Dec. 20 on Disney+. The first season will consist of eight episodes.