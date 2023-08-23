NewsVideo Games

Persona 3 Reload Trailer Reveals February 2024 Release Date

Plus, a bunch of Deluxe Editions are available for pre-order.
Persona 3 Reload release

The last time we saw footage of Persona 3 Reload, it looked great. And while seeing the game in motion with high fidelity was definitely a plus, a solid release date still eluded the gaming public. Until today, when Atlus revealed the release date of Persona 3 Reload: February 2, 2024. It will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Xbox helped announce the release date via a new trailer showcasing the main cast of the game:

Yes, you can groom the dog! Best game ever. Also, Persona 3 Reload is intense. The whole coffins at night and shooting yourself to summon Personas is hardcore.

Gamers can pre-order the physical edition of the title through Video Games Plus right now, in both a Regular Edition and an Aigis Edition. The official pre-order through Atlus is not available as of yet. Look at all of the cool stuff it comes with:

Persona 3 Reload release

Pre-orders for the digital versions of Persona 3 Reload are available now. They come with Persona 4 and Persona 5 costume DLC, a digital soundtrack, and a digital art book. Of course, it doesn’t have a cool Aigis figure, so fans will be missing out just a little if they opt for the disc-less version. Players who pre-order any version of the game will nab the Persona 4 Background Music Set. All in all, some pretty decent editions of the RPG, though I worry about how much that Aigis Edition will end up being.

