Persona 3 Reload Gameplay Reveal Trailer Just Looks Real, Real Good

Coinciding with Anime Expo 2023, Atlus has released a gameplay reveal trailer for Persona 3 Reload, which will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and Windows in early 2024. It’s only a minute long, so this isn’t a deep dive into the nuance of things like Persona fusion or Social Links. Rather, it’s more like a bunch of little glimpses of casual conversations between characters, along with a bit of combat. For a normal video game, maybe that would sound boring, but in a game like Persona 3 that is all about dumping truckloads of dialogue and creating human connections, casual conversations really are the gameplay.

And dangit, it looks great. The character models are so pretty in their anime-stylized way, and it’s even easier to appreciate them now that they’re just standing still in the Persona 3 Reload gameplay reveal trailer. I can’t even explain why exactly, but I personally am a lot more excited to play this game after watching one minute of people standing still and doing nothing. Maybe it’s because I just really like Mitsuru Kirijo, and we get plenty of her, along with Fuuka Yamagishi and Akihiko Sanada, in this reveal.

Despite a store listing that emerged prior to the game even being announced, Persona 3 Reload has not been officially announced for Nintendo Switch, and the prospects of it eventually getting there are looking a lot murkier after it wasn’t announced for Switch at the recent Nintendo Direct. Hopefully that will change, but at the least, Switch is getting Persona 5 Tactica, which will land on all platforms.