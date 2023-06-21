Nintendo Direct June 2023: List of All Switch Games Announced

The June 21, 2023 Nintendo Direct was a real roller coaster ride. A lot of its games were a bit more muted than usual, including some ports, remasters, and already announced multiplatform games. But then Nintendo went and blew the roof off the sucka with a Super Mario RPG remake and new 2D sidescroller Super Mario Bros. Wonder, in addition to finally revealing Detective Pikachu Returns. Other nice surprises included a new Princess Peach game for 2024, new microgames extravaganza WarioWare: Move It!, a Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster, a Star Ocean 2 remake, new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters and tracks, and the surprise launch of Pikmin 1 and 2 on Nintendo Switch today. And as if there weren’t enough, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 actually sounds like a really, well, solid collection of MGS games. But for the rest, check out this list of all Nintendo Switch games announced or shown at the Nintendo Direct on June 21, 2023.

A List of All Switch Games Shown at the Nintendo Direct on June 21, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder : The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is headed to Nintendo Switch! When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course. Super Mario Bros. Wonder features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to familiar characters like Mario, Luigi and Toad. Plus, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario! What other wonders could this game contain? More details will be shared at a later time, so please look forward to it! Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling games is headed to Nintendo Switch! When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course. features Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to familiar characters like Mario, Luigi and Toad. Plus, sees the debut of Mario’s newest power-up, which allows him to transform into Elephant Mario! What other wonders could this game contain? More details will be shared at a later time, so please look forward to it! launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Super Mario RPG : Originally released on Super NES, Super Mario RPG has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series! Super Mario RPG launches for Nintendo Switch Nov. 17.

: Originally released on Super NES, has been overhauled with new graphics! Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists, turns and treasure. Mario must team up with his allies to face down a menacing force known as the Smithy Gang in order to recover seven stars and repair the Star Road. Whether you played the original game or have yet to take the journey, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the series! launches for Nintendo Switch Nov. 17. A visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon , originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development for Nintendo Switch. Can Luigi summon the courage to save Evershade Valley? Explore haunted mansions full of spooky specters and bone-chilling challenges next year. More information will be available in the future.

, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development for Nintendo Switch. Can Luigi summon the courage to save Evershade Valley? Explore haunted mansions full of spooky specters and bone-chilling challenges next year. More information will be available in the future. Princess Peach will star as the main character in her own new game, which will be available in 2024. Stay tuned for more information about this game in the future.

Pikmin 4 : Welcome to the Rescue Corps. In this game, you are the newest recruit, and you’ll customize your character before setting off to meet the capable Rescue Pup Oatchi and the plant-like creatures called Pikmin. New to the series? Don’t worry – this is a great entry point for anyone that wants to learn more about Pikmin. Collect treasures around the planet to fix the Rescue Corp’s spaceship’s radar and open new areas to explore, including underground caves, where a completely different environment from the surface awaits. Pikmin 4 also features Dandori Battles – try to collect more objects than your opponent within the time limit to win and save the castaway. Plus, for the first time in the Pikmin series, you can eventually set out for night expeditions. But nightfall sends creatures into a frenzy, so stay alert. Thankfully, you’ll come across the new Glow Pikmin to drive them away. Much more awaits on this uncharted planet. Discover it when the Pikmin 4 game lands on Nintendo Switch July 21. Plus, a demo of Pikmin 4 will be available in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com on June 28.

: Welcome to the Rescue Corps. In this game, you are the newest recruit, and you’ll customize your character before setting off to meet the capable Rescue Pup Oatchi and the plant-like creatures called Pikmin. New to the series? Don’t worry – this is a great entry point for anyone that wants to learn more about Pikmin. Collect treasures around the planet to fix the Rescue Corp’s spaceship’s radar and open new areas to explore, including underground caves, where a completely different environment from the surface awaits. also features Dandori Battles – try to collect more objects than your opponent within the time limit to win and save the castaway. Plus, for the first time in the series, you can eventually set out for night expeditions. But nightfall sends creatures into a frenzy, so stay alert. Thankfully, you’ll come across the new Glow Pikmin to drive them away. Much more awaits on this uncharted planet. Discover it when the game lands on Nintendo Switch July 21. Plus, a demo of will be available in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com on June 28. Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 : HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, will launch in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com later today. The games will be available individually or in a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. A physical version that includes both games will also be available on Sept. 22. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1 , Pikmin 2 , Pikmin 3 and, as of July 21, Pikmin 4 – will be playable on one system.

and : HD versions of the first two games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, will launch in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com later today. The games will be available individually or in a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. A physical version that includes both games will also be available on Sept. 22. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the series – , , and, as of July 21, – will be playable on one system. Batman: Arkham Trilogy : Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector in Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed trilogy, headed to Nintendo Switch in one complete package, including all DLC. The hit-and-run skirmishes of Batman: Arkham Asylum escalate into the devastating conspiracy against the inmates in Batman: Arkham City and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight . Tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of Gotham City in the ultimate and complete Batman experience coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this fall.

: Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector in Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed trilogy, headed to Nintendo Switch in one complete package, including all DLC. The hit-and-run skirmishes of escalate into the devastating conspiracy against the inmates in and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in . Tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of Gotham City in the ultimate and complete Batman experience coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch this fall. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet : More Pokémon, places and stories await in this two-part DLC* for the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. In this story, you’ll be leaving the Paldea region and delving even deeper into the world of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Part 1: The Teal Mask has a planned release date of fall 2023 and Part 2: The Indigo Disk has a planned release date of winter 2023. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is available for pre-purchase now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: More Pokémon, places and stories await in this two-part DLC* for the and games. In this story, you’ll be leaving the Paldea region and delving even deeper into the world of the and games. Part 1: The Teal Mask has a planned release date of fall 2023 and Part 2: The Indigo Disk has a planned release date of winter 2023. DLC is available for pre-purchase now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Detective Pikachu Returns : Discover the origin of the great detective Pikachu! Partner with the tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu, who calls himself a great detective, to unravel multiple mysteries across Ryme City. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim Goodman and his talkative Pikachu partner work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents in this cinematic adventure game. Track down Detective Pikachu Returns when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6. Pre-orders begin later today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: Discover the origin of the great detective Pikachu! Partner with the tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu, who calls himself a great detective, to unravel multiple mysteries across Ryme City. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim Goodman and his talkative Pikachu partner work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents in this cinematic adventure game. Track down when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6. Pre-orders begin later today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Palia : This charming free-to-play adventure sim offers a breathtaking world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving adventure and meet new friends along the way, from in-game villagers to players from all over the world. Create a customizable character and gather materials around the landscapes and biomes of Palia to craft your ideal home. Palia is a cozy massively multiplayer online game, so friends can visit each other’s homes and adventure the world together in a welcoming, playful and friendly community. Palia launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

: This charming free-to-play adventure sim offers a breathtaking world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving adventure and meet new friends along the way, from in-game villagers to players from all over the world. Create a customizable character and gather materials around the landscapes and biomes of to craft your ideal home. is a cozy massively multiplayer online game, so friends can visit each other’s homes and adventure the world together in a welcoming, playful and friendly community. launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday season. WarioWare: Move It! : It’s time to move it, Wario style! Get ready for more microgame mayhem in the latest WarioWare game. Hold a set of Joy-Con controllers, then move your body to take on a flurry of lightning-fast microgames. React quickly with the right movement, and you’ll be on the road to victory. Sync up your actions to beat each microgame. Plus, up to four players** can live it up across various minigames in Party Mode locally. Get your body moving to over 200 microgames in WarioWare: Move It! , launching on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 3. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: It’s time to move it, Wario style! Get ready for more microgame mayhem in the latest game. Hold a set of Joy-Con controllers, then move your body to take on a flurry of lightning-fast microgames. React quickly with the right movement, and you’ll be on the road to victory. Sync up your actions to beat each microgame. Plus, up to four players** can live it up across various minigames in Party Mode locally. Get your body moving to over 200 microgames in , launching on the Nintendo Switch system Nov. 3. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope : The Last Spark Hunter : Introducing the newest paid DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – in The Last Spark Hunter , Mario and friends journey to a musical planet, filled with new areas to explore and new enemies to battle. Discover the wonders and dangers that await you in this world of melodies . The Last Spark Hunter launches later today! A demo of the main game is also available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: Introducing the newest paid DLC for – in , Mario and friends journey to a musical planet, filled with new areas to explore and new enemies to battle. Discover the wonders and dangers that await you in this world of melodies launches later today! A demo of the main game is also available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 5 : Squeaky Clean Sprint, a new course, is racing into Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC.* More characters are also being added – Petey Piranha, who originally hit the track in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! , Wiggler, from Mario Kart 7 , and Kamek, from Mario Kart Tour . Wave 5 zooms onto the Nintendo Switch system this summer. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023. Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com, or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.***

: Squeaky Clean Sprint, a new course, is racing into Wave 5 of the – Booster Course Pass DLC.* More characters are also being added – Petey Piranha, who originally hit the track in , Wiggler, from , and Kamek, from . Wave 5 zooms onto the Nintendo Switch system this summer. – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023. Buy the – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com, or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.*** METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 : The origin of stealth action comes to Nintendo Switch. Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series as you infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to stop those wielding weapons of mass destruction from triggering total war. This collection features Metal Gear Solid , Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater , along with the games that started the series – Metal Gear , Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake , and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge – and plenty of bonus content. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Metal Gear Solid , Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available for purchase individually in Nintendo eShop.

: The origin of stealth action comes to Nintendo Switch. Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the series as you infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to stop those wielding weapons of mass destruction from triggering total war. This collection features , and , along with the games that started the series – , , and the NES versions of and – and plenty of bonus content. launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. , and will also be available for purchase individually in Nintendo eShop. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : New amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf are planned for release holiday 2023. A vast number of players are currently exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , and this journey can be enhanced by scanning select amiibo figures to unlock valuable in-game items, as well as special fabric for the paraglider, to help Link in his adventure.

: New amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf are planned for release holiday 2023. A vast number of players are currently exploring Hyrule in , and this journey can be enhanced by scanning select amiibo figures to unlock valuable in-game items, as well as special fabric for the paraglider, to help Link in his adventure. Sonic Superstars : Spin dash with Sonic and friends through the mystical Northstar Islands in this new high-speed, 2D side-scrolling platformer game. Speed through 12 new zones as one of four playable characters and the return of an old nemesis. Harness seven new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic ways like climbing waterfalls, multiplying and more. And for the first time in the series, you can play through the entire campaign with friends in local co-op, available for up to four players. Combine your powers against Dr. Eggman and Fang when Sonic Superstars launches on Nintendo Switch this fall.

: Spin dash with Sonic and friends through the mystical Northstar Islands in this new high-speed, 2D side-scrolling platformer game. Speed through 12 new zones as one of four playable characters and the return of an old nemesis. Harness seven new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic ways like climbing waterfalls, multiplying and more. And for the first time in the series, you can play through the entire campaign with friends in local co-op, available for up to four players. Combine your powers against Dr. Eggman and Fang when launches on Nintendo Switch this fall. Splatoon 3 : The next Splatfest for the Splatoon 3 game has been confirmed. Which flavor of ice cream is best? Vanilla? Strawberry? Or Mint Chip? This Splatfest will be held from July 14 at 5 p.m. PT to July 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Guide your favorite flavor to victory. Plus, get splatting in themed battles with Challenges. More splat-tastic events are on the way, too. Be on the lookout for more info in the future.

: The next Splatfest for the game has been confirmed. Which flavor of ice cream is best? Vanilla? Strawberry? Or Mint Chip? This Splatfest will be held from July 14 at 5 p.m. PT to July 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Guide your favorite flavor to victory. Plus, get splatting in themed battles with Challenges. More splat-tastic events are on the way, too. Be on the lookout for more info in the future. Nintendo Live : Join the fun at Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle! Play games, enjoy live performances, take photos with your favorite characters and more! Plus, cheer on your favorite players in two championships, and eligible attendees may have an opportunity to compete in on-site tournaments and participate in a last-chance qualifier (space is limited).**** This free event is an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun and will take place Sept. 1-4 at the Seattle Convention Center. Registration for a chance to receive a ticket to Nintendo Live 2023 ends June 22, so head over to the website and enter the random drawing for a chance to receive tickets. PAX West badge holders who are interested in attending Nintendo Live 2023 can visit the official PAX West website for details (one ticket per person maximum, regardless of entry method). See you there!

: Join the fun at Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle! Play games, enjoy live performances, take photos with your favorite characters and more! Plus, cheer on your favorite players in two championships, and eligible attendees may have an opportunity to compete in on-site tournaments and participate in a last-chance qualifier (space is limited).**** This free event is an all-ages celebration of Nintendo fun and will take place Sept. 1-4 at the Seattle Convention Center. Registration for a chance to receive a ticket to Nintendo Live 2023 ends June 22, so head over to the website and enter the random drawing for a chance to receive tickets. PAX West badge holders who are interested in attending Nintendo Live 2023 can visit the official PAX West website for details (one ticket per person maximum, regardless of entry method). See you there! Just Dance 2024 Edition : The popular music video game franchise is back with its latest update – Just Dance 2024 Edition , featuring 40 songs from new hits to beloved classics. Connect with up to five friends and family members as you experience the never-ending dance party via online and local multiplayer. Every season will bring new content – like songs, a dedicated progression track and rewards. Win avatars, backgrounds, name badges and aliases to personalize your Dancer Card and show off your personality in the game. Plus, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will include one-month free access to the JustDance+ streaming service, giving you access to hundreds of songs and exclusive seasonal benefits. Just Dance 2024 Edition launches Oct. 24.

: The popular music video game franchise is back with its latest update – , featuring 40 songs from new hits to beloved classics. Connect with up to five friends and family members as you experience the never-ending dance party via online and local multiplayer. Every season will bring new content – like songs, a dedicated progression track and rewards. Win avatars, backgrounds, name badges and aliases to personalize your Dancer Card and show off your personality in the game. Plus, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will include one-month free access to the JustDance+ streaming service, giving you access to hundreds of songs and exclusive seasonal benefits. launches Oct. 24. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince : Follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria. Explore and scout monsters, freely combine raised monsters to create more powerful allies and take on enemies with your powerful dream team through changing seasons. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince comes to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1.

: Follow Psaro, a cursed prince, and his companion Rose as they travel through the demon realm of Nadiria. Explore and scout monsters, freely combine raised monsters to create more powerful allies and take on enemies with your powerful dream team through changing seasons. comes to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1. MythForce : Journey through crypts and castles with your friends in this first-person melee roguelike inspired by Saturday morning cartoons. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with up to three friends in online drop-in co-op to take on the ever-changing Cursed Lands. It’s up to you to stop the evil Deadalus from taking over, but it won’t be easy. Make use of medieval weaponry and legendary magic to smite hordes of enemies. MythForce launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

: Journey through crypts and castles with your friends in this first-person melee roguelike inspired by Saturday morning cartoons. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with up to three friends in online drop-in co-op to take on the ever-changing Cursed Lands. It’s up to you to stop the evil Deadalus from taking over, but it won’t be easy. Make use of medieval weaponry and legendary magic to smite hordes of enemies. launches on Nintendo Switch this year. Penny’s Big Breakaway : In this 3D platforming adventure from the team behind Sonic Mania , you’ll explore the bright and colorful world of Macaroon as Penny and her newly animated friend, Yo-Yo. Perform stylish, acrobatic tricks to avoid the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie and his massive horde of pushy penguins in Story Mode. Power up Yo-Yo to protect Penny and put your speed running skills to the test in Time Attack Mode to unlock special items and complete secret stages. Penny’s Big Breakaway launches on Nintendo Switch early next year.

: In this 3D platforming adventure from the team behind , you’ll explore the bright and colorful world of Macaroon as Penny and her newly animated friend, Yo-Yo. Perform stylish, acrobatic tricks to avoid the clutches of the grouchy Emperor Eddie and his massive horde of pushy penguins in Story Mode. Power up Yo-Yo to protect Penny and put your speed running skills to the test in Time Attack Mode to unlock special items and complete secret stages. launches on Nintendo Switch early next year. Fae Farm : Your magical home awaits in this multiplayer, cozy, farm-sim RPG. Craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead and explore the magical island of Azoria. Create your character and customize your adventure with new outfits and decorations for your farm. The cozier your home, the more rewards you’ll unlock! Cultivate an enchanted farm with up to four players in local or online multiplayer. You can even share your progression by crafting items, tending crops and exploring your surroundings together. Fae Farm launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch Sept. 8. Pre-order the game in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com to receive the exclusive Cozy Cabin Variety Pack!

: Your magical home awaits in this multiplayer, cozy, farm-sim RPG. Craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead and explore the magical island of Azoria. Create your character and customize your adventure with new outfits and decorations for your farm. The cozier your home, the more rewards you’ll unlock! Cultivate an enchanted farm with up to four players in local or online multiplayer. You can even share your progression by crafting items, tending crops and exploring your surroundings together. launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch Sept. 8. Pre-order the game in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com to receive the exclusive Cozy Cabin Variety Pack! STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R : For the first time Nintendo players can experience the visually explosive and fast-paced action battles of the second installment in the STAR OCEAN series. After a mission goes wrong, federation officer Claude is stranded on an undeveloped planet. There, he meets Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact your destiny. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is a full remake of the 1998 science-fantasy RPG, rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. Plus, new combat features let you execute battles with strategic precision. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 2.

: For the first time Nintendo players can experience the visually explosive and fast-paced action battles of the second installment in the series. After a mission goes wrong, federation officer Claude is stranded on an undeveloped planet. There, he meets Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact your destiny. is a full remake of the 1998 science-fantasy RPG, rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. Plus, new combat features let you execute battles with strategic precision. launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 2. Persona 5 Tactica : The Phantom Thieves return in this tactical spinoff of Persona 5 . Assemble a beloved team of heroes in a new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona ’s iconic universe. After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help. Build your three-hero squad from eight playable characters, equipping an assortment of weapons to wipe out oppressive armies in turn-based battle. An emotional uprising begins when Persona 5 Tactica launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 17.

: The Phantom Thieves return in this tactical spinoff of . Assemble a beloved team of heroes in a new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in ’s iconic universe. After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help. Build your three-hero squad from eight playable characters, equipping an assortment of weapons to wipe out oppressive armies in turn-based battle. An emotional uprising begins when launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 17. Vampire Survivors : The devils are here and there’s no place to run or hide. Survive a 30-minute onslaught of monsters who grow increasingly stronger the longer you hold out. Gather treasure from defeated enemies to acquire upgrades in your attempt to outrun death. With couch co-op, up to four players** can run, die and build their power together. Do you have what it takes? Find out when Vampire Survivors launches on the Nintendo Switch system Aug. 17.

: The devils are here and there’s no place to run or hide. Survive a 30-minute onslaught of monsters who grow increasingly stronger the longer you hold out. Gather treasure from defeated enemies to acquire upgrades in your attempt to outrun death. With couch co-op, up to four players** can run, die and build their power together. Do you have what it takes? Find out when launches on the Nintendo Switch system Aug. 17. Silent Hope : Seven wordless warriors must work together to find the reclusive King. In this action-RPG, you’ll explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons with seven silent heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. After each dungeon run, you’ll return with your treasures and craft better equipment to dive deeper and grow stronger, leveling up your heroes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths. Silent Hope launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 3.

: Seven wordless warriors must work together to find the reclusive King. In this action-RPG, you’ll explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons with seven silent heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. After each dungeon run, you’ll return with your treasures and craft better equipment to dive deeper and grow stronger, leveling up your heroes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths. launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 3. Headbangers Rhythm Royale : Play online in this rhythm-based battle royale and aim to be the last bird standing. Up to 30 players can ruffle each other’s feathers in more than 20 musical minigames. Get ready to shake those tail feathers when Headbangers Rhythm Royale bops its way onto Nintendo Switch Oct. 31.

: Play online in this rhythm-based battle royale and aim to be the last bird standing. Up to 30 players can ruffle each other’s feathers in more than 20 musical minigames. Get ready to shake those tail feathers when bops its way onto Nintendo Switch Oct. 31. Gloomhaven : Lead your mercenaries to riches or doom in this adaptation of the hit board game, featuring turn-based card battles with RPG elements. You’ll explore cursed dungeons with unsavory mercenaries – choose from 17 different characters and master more than 1,000 unique abilities. Hone your deck, set up synergies and face an ever-growing challenge where each choice matters. Gloomhaven launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 18. Pre-orders for the Mercenaries Edition and Gold Edition begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: Lead your mercenaries to riches or doom in this adaptation of the hit board game, featuring turn-based card battles with RPG elements. You’ll explore cursed dungeons with unsavory mercenaries – choose from 17 different characters and master more than 1,000 unique abilities. Hone your deck, set up synergies and face an ever-growing challenge where each choice matters. launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 18. Pre-orders for the Mercenaries Edition and Gold Edition begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Manic Mechanics : In this chaotic co-op game, you and up to three friends are cast as travelling mechanics who must repair vehicles quickly to earn points and work your way through the town of Octane Isle. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers (and tractors, mini-subs and UFOs …) as possible before the timer runs out. The faster you work, the more chaos you’ll unleash – fuel spills, exploding tires, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abduction. Get your crew in the shop when Manic Mechanics launches first for consoles on Nintendo Switch July 13. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

: In this chaotic co-op game, you and up to three friends are cast as travelling mechanics who must repair vehicles quickly to earn points and work your way through the town of Octane Isle. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers (and tractors, mini-subs and UFOs …) as possible before the timer runs out. The faster you work, the more chaos you’ll unleash – fuel spills, exploding tires, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abduction. Get your crew in the shop when launches first for consoles on Nintendo Switch July 13. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – TURBOCHARGED: The world’s raddest cars are back and taking fun to the next level! Zoom into wild racing action with over 130 vehicles and pull off outrageous stunts to avoid obstacles, find shortcuts and knock your rivals out of the way. Unleash your creativity by modifying your vehicles and building your own tracks. Race locally with friends in split-screen co-op or up to 12 players can hit the track online.*** Grab the wheel when this game speeds onto Nintendo Switch Oct. 19.

Tell us what you think of the list of games revealed at the June 21, 2023 Nintendo Direct. Did you think it was a bit tamer than usual, or are you, like me, just losing your mind that a Super Mario RPG remake is a thing? It’s kind of ridiculous that I even maintained the motor skills to write this paragraph.