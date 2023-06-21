Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Adds 3 Characters & Brand New Track

Today’s June 2023 Nintendo Direct revealed Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 with a release window of summer 2023. This latest Wave of DLC content adds a brand new track: Squeaky Clean Sprint. It’s a bite-sized course with a Toy Story-like setting, and it looks great in motion. Better yet, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 trailer also revealed three familiar faces that are joining the roster as playable characters: Petey Piranha is returning from Mario Kart: Double Dash, with Kamek hopping over from Mario Kart Tour, too. Players will also get to control Wiggler, as the elongated enemy has returned after becoming playable in Mario Kart 7.

Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has already added a stunning batch of content since its reveal promised to add a total of 48 tracks from across the franchise last year. In September 2022, Wave 3 added Mario Kart DS’s Peach Gardens, Tour’s Merry Mountain, and more. However, things really got interesting when Wave 4 launched earlier this year. Not only did it bring in fan-favorite tracks like Double Dash’s Waluigi Stadium, but it also introduced players to the Booster Course Pass’s first new character, Birdo.

Wave 5 keeps the ball rolling with even more iconic tracks and characters. Sadly, the introduction of this newest Wave also means that we’ve only got Wave 6 to look forward to before the DLC rollout finally comes to an end. Still, that final Wave will surely introduce even more nostalgia-filled goodies to compete with, so stay tuned for more information on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.