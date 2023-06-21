Star Ocean The Second Story R Launches in November as Star Ocean 2 Remake

With the way today’s Nintendo Direct ended, you’d be forgiven if you forgot the slew of reveals that were shown throughout the event. However, one RPG that was announced was a bit of a surprise. Star Ocean The Second Story R is launching for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC with a release date of November 2, 2023, and it is a remake of Star Ocean 2 from PlayStation 1.

Here is the Star Ocean 2 remake announcement trailer:

The game follows Federation officer Claude after he is stranded on an undeveloped planet following a failed mission. He meets a mysterious girl named Rena, who possesses mystical powers. Gamers can play as either Claude or Rena and make decisions that will impact their destinies. Star Ocean The Second Story R has been rebuilt with striking graphics that combine 3D environments and 2D pixel characters. There are also new combat features that let you execute battles with strategic precision.

In addition, expect original and rearranged music, Japanese and English voiceovers, and fast travel. I am especially excited to experience this, as I have the original on PSX but only played the opening hour or so. The “Break” mechanic, where you deal continuous destruction and order your allies to follow up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage, looks incredibly fun. You can look forward to it all upon the November release date of Star Ocean The Second Story R. October and November are going to murder my wallet!