Persona 5 Tactica Confirmed for All Platforms, Persona 3 Reload Confirmed for PlayStation

Official trailers for Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) and Persona 3 Reload have emerged from the Atlus YouTube channels, which confirm both games will come to PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam and Windows, and Persona 5 Tactica will also come to Nintendo Switch. That leaves Switch as the only platform where Persona 3 Reload is not confirmed, but it could still potentially happen, at an event like a Nintendo Direct or one of Nintendo’s Partner Showcases.

Incidentally, before Persona 3 Reload had even been officially announced, a Spanish retailer had put up product listings for the game on Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox with convincing box art. There have also been rumblings elsewhere on the internet that a Switch version is expected. So, don’t count your chickens before they hatch, but at the same time, don’t let your hopes die yet either.

In any case, despite Atlus social media accidentally leaking both remake Persona 3 Reload and strategy RPG Persona 5 Tactica prior to their official announcement at the Xbox Games Showcase that aired this past Sunday, they were well received. Persona 3 Reload will not contain the epilogue “The Answer” from Persona 3 FES or the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable, but this is not shocking information. What is kind of shocking is that Persona 5 developer Studio Zero’s new game was finally unveiled without any leaks, Metaphor ReFantazio, and it looks as ludicrously good as one would expect.

At any rate, you can look forward to Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload on PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Game Pass, and at the very least, you can look forward to P5T on Switch this November too.