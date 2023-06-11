Metaphor: ReFantazio Is the New RPG from the Persona 5 Team

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Studio Zero, the team at Atlus that includes the creatives who made Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, shared the official announcement trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new fantasy RPG formerly known as Project Re Fantasy. Metaphor: ReFantazio is currently confirmed for Xbox Series X | S and PC for launch in 2024. Atlus has not formally confirmed the game for other platforms yet, but we would be shocked if this doesn’t also come to PlayStation 5. This game was announced in 2016, and it was worth the wait — because Jesus it looks good. The slick visual style is extremely reminiscent of Persona 5, from the attractive character designs to the intense and lively UI, except it has been applied to a fantasy setting. We’re not completely sure what we’re looking at yet, but we are sold and sold extremely hard.

To get more specific about who Studio Zero is, the team includes creative leads like Director Katsura Hashino, Character Designer Shigenori Soejima, and Composer Shoji Meguro (who actually went independent recently, but he still composed for this game). These details are pretty obvious just from the announcement though. Check out the Metaphor: ReFantazio trailer from Atlus and Studio Zero below and let us know if you’re freaking out as hard as we are.

After Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica leaked early, it’s pretty amazing that Atlus still had a third huge announcement that it didn’t drop the ball with.