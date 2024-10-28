Pets Go Modded Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 28, 2024: We added new codes!

The moment I realized this was a pet-collecting game, I instantly joined the server. There’s nothing more precious in this world than to have all of the pets that your heart desires to follow you around. Pets Go Modded is worth playing if you love fluff like me.

Unlocking upgrades can take agonizingly long, but not anymore because we have Pets Go Modded codes. You can get a ton of cash to unlock new features, but also boosts and even pets, so redeem them right now. Speaking of pet collecting, you should also take a look at our Collect All Pets Codes list and discover even more adorable pets.

All Pets Go Modded Codes List

Active Pets Go Modded Codes

Cat : Use for a Cat

: Use for a Cat Coins : Use for x10M Coins

: Use for x10M Coins Hasoob : Use for x4 Unripe Bananas

: Use for x4 Unripe Bananas GPT : Use for a God Potion

: Use for a God Potion Booster : Use for a Green Apple (only boosters can use this code)

: Use for a Green Apple (only boosters can use this code) Halloween: Use for x2 Pumpkins

Expired Pets Go Modded Codes

There are currently no expired Pets Go Modded codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Pets Go Modded

You won’t immediately see the shop where the Pets Go Modded code redemption system is because you’ll have to hatch a few eggs to unlock it, but once you do, take a look at our guide below to see all of the steps:

Run Pets Go Modded in Roblox. Press the cart button to open the shop and scroll down to the codes section. Press the Redeem button to open the code redemption box. Type a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

How to Get More Pets Go Modded Codes

Apart from this page, you can also discover Pets Go Modded codes on the Large Games PS99 Discord and Pets Freedom Roblox group. However, you’ll have to do lots of digging since the codes will be buried under spam content, which is why you should bookmark this article before you hop off and come back when you want to check for changes on our list.

Why Are My Pets Go Modded Codes Not Working?

You’re likely experiencing issues with Pets Go Modded codes because of typos. Manually typing codes is a waste of time when you can copy/paste them to avoid spelling errors. If mistyping codes isn’t the reason you’re getting an error message, then the codes themselves are inactive. Make sure to contact us when you discover an outdated code so that we can update our list.

What is Pets Go Modded?

Pets Go Modded is yet another RNG experience on Roblox featuring pets. You roll the dice to hatch three eggs and get random pets that are of different rarity. As you collect these adorable fluffy pets, you also get cash, which is used to unlock upgrades. You’ll eventually obtain boosters, breakable items for money, and other fun features that will make this gameplay more exciting.

