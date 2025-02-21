PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes (February 2025)

Updated February 21, 2025 We added new locker codes!

The first thing that amazed me about PGA TOUR 2K25 is the realistic visuals and character customization. It feels like you’re truly inside the game, playing golf. The new features and upgraded mechanics really make this experience extremely enjoyable.

You can unlock more accessories for your character by redeeming the PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes. It’s also possible to get free VC this way, which is what every 2K player dreams about. We also have All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes for fans of wrestling, so check them out for more freebies!

All PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes List

Active PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes

HELLOGOLFERS : Use for x500 VC and a Yellow Hat

: Use for x500 VC and a Yellow Hat LVLUP: Use for a 1 LVL UP Token

Expired PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes

TEEOFF

FULLSWING

HOLEINONE

ONTHEGREEN

FAIRWAYFINDER

SWEATSET

How to Redeem Locker Codes in PGA TOUR 2K25

Depending on the device you use, the steps might differ slightly. Here is how to redeem PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes:

Run PGA TOUR 2K25 on your device. Open the Profile Menu. Go into Settings and select the Redeem Locker Code tab. Enter a locker code into the textbox. Press the Redeem button to get freebies.

How to Get More PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes

We find the new PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes on the PGA TOUR 2K Community Discord, X (@PGATOUR2K), YouTube (@PGATOUR2K), and PGA TOUR 2K Facebook. If you’re looking for a more convenient to get rewards, you can also bookmark this list and check for codes here.

Why Are My PGA TOUR 2K25 Locker Codes Not Working?

You can’t get PGA TOUR 2K25 locker codes to work if you mistype them. Your safest option is to copy and paste them directly from this list to ensure that you won’t make any typos. If it’s not due to spelling errors, then the codes are expired and should be reported to us.

What Is PGA TOUR 2K25?

PGA TOUR 2K25 has so much to offer, from breathtaking visuals to improved controls and new shot types. You can even customize your very own course with the course designer feature. Let’s not forget that you also have the MyPLAYER and MyCAREER features, adding a new layer of customization to your golfer, such as an improved skill tree and progression system. There are so many features this virtual golf game has to offer, which you’ll find out only once you start playing.

