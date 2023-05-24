Video Games

Phantom Blade Zero Makes Its Dark Fantasy Debut at PlayStation Showcase

By
0
S-Game revealed character action game Phantom Blade Zero 0 for PS5 at the PlayStation Showcase 2023, and it's a beautiful experience.

One of the early highlights of the PlayStation Showcase 2023 was a new martial arts action adventure from Chinese developer S-Game called Phantom Blade Zero. The game follows a warrior with only 66 days left to live on a journey through a dark fantasy world reminiscent of that seen in this year’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Unlike that game, Phantom Blade Zero looks to be more of a character action game, with fast-paced melee combat similar to Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. The game takes place in what is being described as “Phantom World,” a universe where Chinese kung fu mashes up with steampunk, arts of the occult, and other random things that float the boat of S-Game founder an CEO Soulframe Liang.

The game contains a semi-open world with large hand-crafted maps, and if you make the effort to overcome challenges and defeat powerful enemies, you’ll be rewarded with “weapons, armor, artifacts, skills, and other ways to customize or progress your character.” One of the aims of the gameplay is to empower players to unleash powerful combos without mindless button-mashing. But speaking of cool combos, Kenji Tanigaki is the game’s action director, and he is “the fight choreography master behind many of the classic martial arts films that inspired us.”

Phantom Blade Zero is in the works for PlayStation 5.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn