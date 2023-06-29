Pioneers of Pagonia Gameplay Trailer Reveals Fantasy City-Building from The Settlers Creator

Envision Entertainment, the studio co-founded by The Settlers creator Volker Wertich, has revealed a Pioneers of Pagonia gameplay trailer ahead of its Steam Early Access launch on PC later this year. We already knew the project was slated to be a fantasy colony sim, so it’s no surprise to see the hundreds of Pagonians going about their days as they work to build a better tomorrow. The footage also showcases the lush environments that the 20-person team at the studio has crafted, too. It’s nice to know such a bright and cheery strategy game is on the horizon. However, the trailer’s end does tease that it won’t be all sunshine in rainbows in Pagonia, as it looks like the citizens will have to deal with some local creatures. You can see it all in the Pioneers of Pagonia gameplay trailer below.

Pioneers of Pagonia was revealed earlier this year as a world-building simulation game by one of the people who helped the genre grow in the first place. It’s set to launch into early access with 40 building types and 70 different good and production chains. As for those monsters to look out for, the game’s Steam page warns of hostile animals, bandits, and other mythical creatures. Maps are procedurally generated, too, meaning there’s room for experimentation with unique villages.

Pioneers of Pagonia is expected to begin its early access journey sometime in Q4 2023. Stay tuned for information on a release date that will hopefully arrive sometime in the near future.