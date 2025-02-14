PLUS ULTRA LEGACY Codes (February 2025) [UPDATE 2]

Updated: February 14, 2025 Added new codes!

Being quirkless isn’t fun unless you’re the embodiment of the “I have no powers, but I have the magic of friendship and hard work on my side” protagonist trope. The rest of us regular mortals should get a quirk in Plus Ultra Legacy because the alternative is getting wrecked.

If you need money to unlock better powers, it’s easy to earn it with the help of Plus Ultra Legacy codes. Make sure to get them all before they expire so you can become the hero, antihero, or villain you always wanted to be. It’s also possible to get even more free rewards if you visit our list of the latest Heroes World Codes.

All Plus Ultra Legacy Codes List

Working Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

UPDATE2 : Use for Free Cash

: Use for Free Cash SUB2TODDYRBLX : Use for x15k Cash

: Use for x15k Cash KABOOM!! : Use for x7k Cash

: Use for x7k Cash Release!: Use for x25k Cash

Expired Plus Ultra Legacy Codes

ONEFORALL

UPDATE1

SORRY4RESET

How to Redeem Codes in Plus Ultra Legacy

You can redeem your Plus Ultra Legacy codes by following the steps below:

Launch Plus Ultra Legacy on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird logo on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter the code text box. Press Redeem to claim your goodies.

Plus Ultra Legacy Trello Link

If you’re interested in learning more about the game, consider checking out the Plus Ultra Legacy Trello board. This resource covers all the basics, from enemy stats and drops to locations and quirks. If you ever feel lost, taking a look might help!

Why Are My Plus Ultra Legacy Codes Not Working?

The codes for Plus Ultra Legacy are sometimes affected by a glitch. If the game shows you that the code is valid but you don’t get your promised money, you can’t do much but wait for the developer to patch the issue. Aside from this peculiarity, the codes follow the same patterns as most Roblox rewards. If they fail to go through, make sure to double-check the spelling and expiration date.

What Is Plus Ultra Legacy?

Plus Ultra Legacy is a My-Hero-Academia-inspired fighting experience on Roblox. The goal is simple—become stronger by battling enemies, training at the gym, and unlocking new quirks. The game offers a ton of different powers, such as Invisibility, Shock Absorption, and Zero Gravity, with more to come in the future.

