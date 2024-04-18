Image of a field of flowers full of Pokemon eggs, with a Cleffa and Shiny Cleffa standing amongst them
Pokemon GO Cleffa Hatch Day: Date, Event Bonuses, and Paid Research

It's about to get easier to hatch a Shiny Cleffa thanks to the Pokemon GO Hatch Day event
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:09 pm

If you’ve been trying to hatch Cleffa in Pokemon GO, you’re in luck. Cleffa will be the star of its very own hatch day event, where bonuses will make it much easier to get your hands on this cute baby Pokemon.

When is Pokemon GO Cleffa Hatch Day?

Cleffa Hatch Day in Pokemon GO takes place on Sunday, April 28, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

As we gear up for the event, a few early extended bonuses will be available starting at 10 AM on Friday, April 26. These bonuses will also end when the event concludes at 5 PM on April 28.

All Event Bonuses for Cleffa Hatch Day

The fun begins before the event with the extended bonuses for Cleffa Hatch Day. On Friday, April 26, players will enjoy the start of an extended bonus where all eggs placed into incubators will have their hatch distance cut in half. This will continue through the end of Cleffa Hatch Day.

During the actual event on April 28, the following additional bonuses will go into effect:

  • Cleffa will hatch more frequently from 2KM eggs
  • Double candy from hatching eggs
  • Increased chance to hatch Shiny Cleffa
  • More frequent 2 KM egg drops at PokeStops

Pokemon GO Cleffa Hatch Day Field Research, Timed Research & Paid Timed Research

Photo of a field research package with a Pokemon egg on top, with a Shiny Cleffa nearby
Image via The Pokemon Company

There are plenty of research opportunities during hatch day, including event-themed Field Research that will start on Friday, April 26. This themed field research will help players earn plenty of XP and Stardust.

During Hatch Day, players will also be able to take on the event-themed Timed Research. This free Timed Research must be completed during Cleffa Hatch Day, and players will be rewarded with a Super Incubator and a hefty dose of XP.

If you’re interested in even more research, you’ve got the option to buy into the Paid Timed Research for $1 USD or local equivalent. The paid Timed Research will activate an additional bonus of double stardust for hatching eggs during the event. It will also reward you with a Star Piece, Super Incubator, and XP upon completing the tasks. Like the free Timed Research, all tasks have to be finished before Cleffa Hatch Day ends.

Cleffa Hatch Day Event Bundles

There will be Cleffa Hatch Day bundles in both the web store and in-game shop for players to spend those PokeCoins.

The Ultra Hatch Box will go on sale in the Pokemon GO Web Store starting on April 26. It costs $19.99 USD and will include:

  • 15 Super Incubators
  • 10 Basic Incubators
  • 5 Poffins

The Hatch Box bundle will be offered via the in-game shop. It costs 925 PokeCoins and will be available starting on April 26. The Hatch Box includes:

  • 5 Super Incubators
  • 5 Basic Incubators
  • 2 Lucky Eggs
