Pokemon GO Fans React to Subtle Avatar Design Changes

It’s no secret that most Pokemon GO fans were less than pleased with the recent updates to avatar designs. One specific complaint was the lack of options to create a more feminine-bodied avatar, with body sliders failing to provide actual hips. Now, players have noticed that Niantic is quietly trying to course correct, with mixed results.

Pokemon GO Fans React to New Pixar Mom Avatar Hips

Recently, Pokemon GO fans with feminine avatars have noticed a surprising change in their proportions. Many women were displeased with the lack of hips in the new avatar designs, saying it was difficult to create an avatar that resembled their body shape. Now, it seems Niantic is quietly playing with changes to this model for some users.

User @PrestyRS on Reddit noticed that many avatars in Pokemon GO now have generous hips and plenty of junk in the trunk. This is a big difference compared with the prior models that were flat in the hip region no matter how much you played with the custom body shape sliders.

Players are having mixed reactions to this change, with hilarious comparisons to the unrealistic proportions often seen in Pixar animation, such as “Everyone is gonna look like Mrs. Incredible now” and “What in the Pixar mom?” Another commenter notes that “Kim Kardashian would be proud.”

Not all feminine-style avatars achieved massive hips overnight. It seems like this latest update is rolling out slowly for select users only. Furthermore, the Pixar-mom hips seem to be mostly impacting those who slid the hip section of the body slider all the way up in an attempt to achieve hips with the prior model. If you prefer a less Pixar approach to your Pokemon GO persona, try adjusting the slider again now that the hip proportions have changed.

While most agree this new change perhaps takes things a bit too far, others note that they’re glad these tweaks at least mean Niantic is working on the issue. While Niantic did send out a survey earlier this month asking for feedback on recent changes, they have not yet made a public statement about trying to change the avatar updates to better align with player expectations.

