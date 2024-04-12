Pokemon GO Fans Underwhelmed by Ludicrously Cryptic Update Trailer

Niantic has a bit of a spotty history when it comes to updates with Pokemon GO. That hasn’t stopped them from trying to get fans excited for new Pokemon GO features, though. Most recently, Niantic shared a weirdly cryptic trailer teasing new updates coming soon.

The official Pokemon GO account on X shared a trailer with the promise of big updates coming soon. Along with the video, the post includes the hashtag #RediscoverGO.

Big updates to Pokémon GO are coming soon. 👀



Get ready to #RediscoverGO!#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/GP86qQgtwA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 11, 2024

The short teaser features about 15 seconds of footage, with almost no focus on actual gameplay and no clear indication of what “big updates” we can expect. Furthermore, Pidgey and other Gen 1 Pokemon feature prominently throughout the sequence. This has fans yet again worrying that we’ll be kicked back to Gen 1 when so many newer Pokemon still haven’t arrived in Pokemon GO.

While a few commenters remain optimistic that the #RediscoverGO might suggest a return to some of the delight of the game’s early years, most fans are less enthused. Given the brief look at an avatar during the trailer, many commenters expect this update will be related to the redesigned avatars Niantic has been testing. Redesigned avatars that fans universally hate, we might add.

Niantic has also been testing new non-AR catch environments, which players speculate will likely also feature in this new update. Even if the trailer doesn’t give us much to go on, all these recent tests surely do.

Many fans are using this thread as another chance to chime in about the updates that players actually want to see. Players have long requested an increase in the number of remote raid passes we can use in a day. Now, many also hope for a walkback of recent AR+ changes.

As X user @tridentxan puts it, “If it isn’t bringing normal AR back and reduced remote raid pass cost, I don’t want it.”

The nostalgic vibe of the trailer has some hoping that a return to form might actually be in the cards, but most of us think that’s probably too good to be true. After all, Niantic has a history of pushing new features to try and entice new players into the fold rather than taking the time to fix faulty features or listen to fan requests.

