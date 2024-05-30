Pokemon GO Players Blown Away By Necrozma Raids During GO Fest Sendai

The first day of Pokemon GO Fest Sendai kicked off on May 30, and players could not be more excited for the Necrozma raids. Necrozma is a fan-favorite Legendary Pokemon for many, and its spawn rates during GO Fest Sendai have left players quite delighted.

Recommended Videos

Necrozma’s Debut During Pokemon GO Fest Is A Hit

Pokemon GO Fest is arguably the most anticipated event of the year, with GO Tour being a close second. However, in recent years, players have had a mixed reception of GO Fest, leaving them wary of what is to come when the next year rolls around.

As GO Fest Sendai kicked off, players around the globe were anxious to see how the event would pan out this year. Sendai, being the first stop at the in-person GO Fests, would likely reflect what other GO Fest events would look like over the summer.

Luckily, players participating in the event in person or online via Remote Raids seem fairly happy with how the event started. It will run the entire weekend as May transitions into June, but so far it’s looking to be an absolute success.

A large portion of that success is owed to the debut of Necrozma, an ultra-powerful legendary that has absolutely taken over Sendai, Japan.

Necrozma raids themselves aren’t too challenging, but the Legendary Pokemon shines in PvE. According to player reports, Necrozma has been able to carry them through Battle League, Team Rocket encounters, and battles against Team Leaders.

Sadly, only players who have a ticket to the event are able to encounter a Shiny Necrozma, but that will change come mid-July when Pokemon GO Fest Global brings Necrozma to the entire player base. And, in addition to its navy Shiny, players can also transform Necrozma into its Solgaleo or Lunala forms using special materials collected during the Go Fest Event.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more