Pokemon GO Players Urge Trainer To Rent Apartment Based On Spawns and Stops

Since Niantic removed the 2020 Accessibility Features that allowed players to enjoy Pokemon GO from their couches, proximity to Pokestops has never been more envied. Sure, you can go to a park and walk around to play, but some trainers have the luxury of Pokestops they can reach from their bed.

Luxury Apartment, Great Neighborhood, Within Reach Of Pokestops

There are a lot of factors to consider when apartment shopping. What’s the commute to work like? How are the neighbors? Does the monthly expense fit your budget? And if you’re a Pokemon GO player, are there any Pokestops you can spin from inside your home?

For Reddit user moreadhiel, it seemed the stars had aligned. Not only was the rent the lowest they’d seen for the number of square feet in years, but it was also adjacent to three Pokestops and a Pokemon GO Gym. So, not only could OP avoid going outside for yardwork (a perk they mentioned in the comments of the post), but they also wouldn’t need to leave to play Pokemon GO.

The comments were flooded with affirmations, urging the user to move in as soon as possible. “Doesn’t matter how terrible an apartment is as long as it has stops and gyms nearby,” one user wrote. “If you can reach that gym from your couch, yes,” another chimed in.

Moreadhiel confirmed they could reach the gym from their bed.

Not everyone was so gung-ho about the Pokemon GO-based decision. While moreadhiel tried to make it clear they were only joking about Pokemon GO being a determining factor, some took the opportunity to offer a word of caution.

“I actually know someone that made this exact decision based on this, and he’s miserable, stuck paying exorbitantly high prices in downtown Denver, but at least he can hit 5 stops and 3 gyms,” one user claimed. Moreadhiel let the user know in a reply that they were “mostly joking.”

