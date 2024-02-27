When Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Come Out? Release Window, Trailers & Details

The next chapter of the Pokémon franchise has been revealed following the 2024 Pokémon Day Presents. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is described as an ambitious next step for fans, who will return to the Kalos region of X and Y for new adventures. However, the release date is a ways off.

Recommended Videos

The Kalos region is known as one of the last settings to use top-down exploration and the classic story progression of older Pokémon titles. It is also the generation that introduced Mega Evolution, a well-loved mechanic that gave players temporary additional evolutions for select species. Returning to Kalos in the form of a Legends game could offer more explanation of historical events that led to Mega Evolution, as well as additional details on key lore that was gently explored in the main plot of X and Y.

When Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release

According to the details provided during the Pokémon Presents aired on The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release simultaneously worldwide sometime during 2025.

If this Legends game follows the pattern of Legends: Arceus, it could become available to fans on the Nintendo Switch as early as next February. While this may seem like a long wait, it is good news for those who have struggled with quality issues in recent Pokémon titles like Scarlet and Violet.

Where Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Take Place?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will take place entirely in Lumiose City within the Kalos region according to a Twitter/X post via Nintendo America. This will be an interesting change from other games, which focus on exploring vast regions with large maps. It is likely more information on how the game will make use of the city will come in future Presents updates.

Watch to see the reveal trailer for #PokemonLegendsZA, a new adventure set entirely within Lumiose City, coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2025. https://t.co/HHIlcwKvno — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 27, 2024

All Trailers for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Below are all the official trailers currently available for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

February 27, 2024 Pokémon Presents Reveal Trailer

Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Be Released On The Nintendo Switch 2?

At this time there has been no confirmation that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release on the Nintendo Switch 2. As of this writing, Nintendo has not confirmed the existence of a new console, nor what games may release in partnership with such a launch.

This information will update with any news or announcements provided by Game Freak, The Pokémon Company, or Nintendo.