10 Pokémon Likely To Receive Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Predicting which Pokémon would receive a Mega Evolution during the Pokémon X and Y era was one of the most exciting times to be a PokéFan, and with the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, we’re right back into it. Below are 10 Pokémon which deserve another evolution.

Chesnaught

While it’s not a foregone conclusion that at least one of the Kalos starters will get a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, they’re all deserving of it. Pokémon Legends: Arceus grabbed Hisui forms from three different generations; however, is that a trend or a one-off design decision?

Regardless, the hulking Chestnaught needs a little love, given its staggering amount of common weaknesses – particularly a 4x weakness to Flying-type attacks. Typically, Mega Evolved Pokémon keep their typing or add a new one if they have a single type; however, Mega Gyarados swapped Flying-type for Dark type, setting a precedent that a Mega Chesnaught could survive a light breeze.

Delphox

The other Starter from Kalos that makes sense is Delphox, as Greninja has already gotten too much love with different forms and an appearance in Super Smash Bros., though given how much love Charizard gets, we wouldn’t be surprised if Greninja stole the spotlight once again.

Regardless, Delphox is ripe for a Mega Evolution that possibly turns the little burning stick it holds into a broom, granting it a powerful ability like Levitate. What Delphox needs most, however, is the boost that Mega Evolution Pokémon receive. 20 more points in Special Attack and Speed would make her a formidable Pokémon, indeed.

Noivern

Quite a lot of Dragon-type Pokémon have gotten Mega Evolutions, and since no Pokémon from Kalos have gotten a Mega Evolution, Noviern makes the most sense as the pseudo-Legendary Goodra already got some love in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with a Hisuian form.

While not a bad Pokémon, Noivern’s only strength is an impressive speed stat. It seems like a Pokémon that could benefit from the Mega Evolution boost much the same way Aerodactyl did, making it a swift and offensive terror.

Florges

Now, hear me out – Florges isn’t a popular Pokémon by any stretch, but the mid-Evolution Floette plays a prominent role in Pokémon X and Y as the main Pokémon of AZ, an immortal man (or something? It’s never made clear) that will also likely play a role in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Given the prominence of such a Pokémon in the narrative, it seems ripe for a Mega Evolution form.

What would a Mega Evolved Florges look like? As an obvious plant without a Grass typing, it could gain it as a secondary type, along with some stats added to even out the staggering Special Defense stat. As a result, a Mega Evolved Florges would quickly become a menace in competitive play.

Zygarde

This one is painfully obvious. While Zygarde has different forms, it does not have a Mega Evolution. In fact, it’d be a little bit strange if it didn’t get a Mega Evolution since it’s likely the box Legendary for Pokémon Legends: Z-A – and the green-and-black worm Pokémon wouldn’t be the first Legendary to get the Mega Evolution treatment.

Mega Rayquaza is quite possibly the most powerful Pokémon and outright banned in most competitive formats, and given the power of Zygarde’s Complete Form, a Mega Evolution version of it would likely strike fear into every opponent it goes up against.

Flygon

Our first non-Kalos Pokémon is Flygon, which fans have expected to get the Mega Evolution treatment but never have. As a fan favorite from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, it’s shocking how little love the Ground and Dragon type has gotten over the years, with not even a new regional form.

There isn’t much else that needs to be said about why Flygon is deserving and expected to get a Mega Evolution, but it also has some pretty poor stats that could use the Mega Evolution buff, much like Mawile did.

Dragonite

This is the last Dragon type – we swear. Fellow pseudo-Legendary Pokémon Garchomp and Salamence already received powerful Mega Evolutions, and Hydreigon and Goodra have gotten other forms. The original pseudo-Legendary Dragonite, however, has not received the love it deserves.

The evolution from Dragonair to Dragonite seems like an odd one: blue noodle to Barney the purple dinosaur impersonator. A Mega Evolution might bring Dragonite back to its elegant roots or at least make it blue enough to make sense.

Meganium

If Pokémon Legends: Z-A follows the precedent set by Pokémon Legends: Arceus, then the Starters will not be from Generation VI but rather pulled from others. No Starter Pokémon is as forgotten as Chikorita, and its final evolution, Meganium, desperately needs some change to make it an appealing choice for trainers.

The best way to do this, other than buffing its base stats, is to give it a secondary typing, much the same way Typhlosion nabbed the Ghost type in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Not only would this make Meganium more appealing, it would go a long way to making it competitively viable.

Armarouge/Ceruledge

There is no chance that Pokémon Legends: Z-A doesn’t feature a Paldea-based Mega Evolution. This could be in the form of Legendaries Miradon and Koraidon, but I think it’s more likely that they lean into ‘cool’ looking Pokémon from the region.

This brings us to Armarouge and Ceruledge, two Pokémon with a common pre-evolution that would make sense receiving a common Mega Evolution that brings their opposing natures together in a wicked, knightly new form.

Golurk

Pokémon Legends: Z-A needs some love from Unova, which it has seemingly Politoed over in order of which games get remakes and spinoffs. While a Starter Pokémon is an obvious choice, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was set in the distant past, which is presumably where this latest adventure is also set.

Enter Golurk, an imposing Pokémon that hasn’t had the spotlight it deserves as a Ground and Ghost type. A Mega Evolution would make a lot of sense given how many of its Pokédex entries reference the PokéPast, such as destroying castles and being assembled by ancient peoples.

And those are our Official Escapist Magazine Predictions for which Pokémon will get Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. We have a long way to go until its 2025 release date, and undoubtedly, there will be a lot of surprises along the way; regardless, it will be fun to look back to see how accurate we were. More importantly, what Pokémon do you think we missed that likely get a Mega Evolution? Be sure to sound off in the comments.