Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Quaquaval Tera Raid Counters

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is gearing up for another 7-Star Tera Raid, and this one will focus on the last of three Paldea starters, Quaquaval. And like the previous starter Tera Raids, this one won’t be easy. Here are the best counters for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Quaquaval Tera Raid.

Quaquaval’s Weaknesses & Resistances in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Anyone looking to participate in a 7-Star Raid must know what they’re getting themselves into. However, since Scarlet & Violet‘s latest event is based around a starter, it’s pretty easy to figure out the weaknesses. Quaquaval, of course, is a Water/Fighting type, which means its weaknesses are Electric-, Grass-, Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type attacks.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Quaquaval is a Water Tera type during the raid, though, meaning Electric and Grass-type moves will be most effective.

For those who refuse to walk the beaten path, neutral attacks are fair game, but there are a few types that Quaquaval will resist, including Water, Fire, Ice, Dark, Rock, Bug, and Steel.

Quaquaval’s Moveset in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

After trainers decide what types they want to use, they need to familiarize themselves with the moves that will come back at them. Here’s the moveset for Quaquaval during the 7-Star Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Aqua Step (Water-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Feather Dance (Flying-type)

Ice Spinner (Ice-type)

Mega Kick (Fighting-type)

Moves like Close Combat and Aqua Step are not much of a surprise, but adding Flying-type moves changes the game, as it can throw a wrench in any plans revolving around Grass-types. The biggest challenge to overcome, though, will be Ice Spinner, which has 100% accuracy and removes any terrain on the battlefield.

Any Pokemon drawing power from terrain will have to play one-step behind the entire time, and that’s not even mentioning the fact that Quaquaval can pull out Feather Dance at any moment and lower the Attack stat by two stages.

Quaquaval also uses the Moxie effect, which boosts the Attack stat after knocking out a Pokemon. It won’t be a big deal during Tera Raid where multiple players are present, but solo gamers will have all kinds of trouble with it unless they disable it. That means it’s going to take some heavy hitters to complete this Tera Raid, but thankfully, there are some solid options.

Best 7-Star Quaquaval Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Eelektross, Miraidon, and Serperior are the right choices to counter Quaquaval in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. They all have moves that can deal significant damage to the Water Tera-type and offer flexibility in other areas. However, it’s going to take a lot to get them firing on all cylinders when it comes time to jump into the 7-Star Raid. Here are the best movesets and builds for the counters:

Best Elektross Build To Beat 7-Star Quaquaval

The big draw of Elektross is that it resists the Flying-type moves that Quaquaval can pull out. Of course, Water moves also won’t do significant damage, but it’s up to you to take advantage of that.

Ability: Levitate

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Electric

Held Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Moveset: Acid Spray, Discharge, Gastro Acid, Sunny Day

It’s a good idea to use Discharge early, as it has a chance to Paralyze. That will provide a window for the squad to hit Quaquaval with everything it’s got. And if the Water-type moves become too much, Sunny Day will lower their attack stat, making Quaquaval a one-trick pony. Gastro Acid will also be around to take care of that pesky Moxie effect.

Best Miradion Build To Beat 7-Star Quaquaval

The key to using Miradion in the 7-Star Quaquaval Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to disable the starter’s Moxie effect. That’s why it’s not a good idea to use Miradian solo, but it’s very effective when in a team of other gamers.

Ability: Hadron Engine

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Electric

Held Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Moveset: Electric Drive, Electric Terrain, Metal Sound, Calm Mind

Once Moxie is no longer a problem, use Electric Terrain to set things up. You can then hit Quaquaval with Electric Drive as many times as necessary while resisting the majority of its attacks. You can also make use of Calm Mind and Metal Sound if things start to get dicey.

Best Serperior Build To Beat 7-Star Quaquaval

Sometimes, the best way to take down a starter is to use another starter. Serperior has everything it needs to be dominant during the Quaquaval 7-Star Raid, so long as Ice Spinner doesn’t land.

Ability: Contrary

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Grass

Held Item: Light Clay

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Moveset: Gastro Acid, Giga Drain, Leaf Storm, Reflect

Reflect is key to this Serperior build, and the Light Clay item will help with that. Take out Quaquaval’s Ice Spinner, and Serperior will be free to throw Leaf Storm at it. Giga Drain will also come in handy, and Gastro Acid will be there to take out the Moxie effect for the entire squad. If everything goes right, Quaquaval won’t stand a chance.

How To Participate in the 7-Star Quaquaval Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players are only able to participate in 7-Star Raids once they take care of the Academy Ace Tournament. Beat all eight Gyms again, dominate the tournament, and then participate in 4 and 5-Star Raids until Jacq reaches out and unlocks the feature for you.

The Quaquaval Tera Raid will kick off on March 14 at 7 PM EST and conclude on March 20 at 6:59 PM EST, giving players just about a week to catch the Pokemon and earn some sweet rewards.

And those are the best counters for the 7-Star Quaquaval Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is available now on Nintendo Switch.

