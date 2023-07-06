NewsVideo Games

Pokémon Sleep Video Actually Teaches Players How to Sleep

By
0
The Pokémon Company released a video explaining how to play Pokémon Sleep to help players finally get some shuteye.

The Pokémon Company is concerned for your health, so it released a detailed video explaining how to play Pokémon Sleep to help players finally get some shuteye. The nearly three-minute minute video breaks down the software and how it works as a Pokémon experience, sleep aid, and, in some ways, a video game. It’s the definition of a casual experience suited for literally anyone who, you know, goes to sleep, just with some added Pocket Monster flair.

Players who download the Pokémon Sleep app will be introduced to the Style Dex, a collection of sleep behaviors themed after the same little monsters you know and love. Each species comes with multiple styles. Pikachu, for example, has droopy-eared, curled-up, and electrifying sleep, with each style a player (sleeper?) collects serving as an indication of their rest progress. Pokémon Sleep will obviously get most of its use at night, but you can make use of the app during the day, too. When you’re not snoozing, you’ll be able to feed a Snorlax some food in order to help them grow.

Those who increase their Snorlax’s size and get plenty of sleep will increase Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. This is essentially a combo meter that rewards those who maintain an adequate sleep schedule. If you regularly feed Snorlax and get enough rest, you’re more likely to attract crowds of dozing Pokémon and fill out your Style Dex. Basically, The Pokémon Company is using Pokémon Sleep to make sure you’re OK.

Adding to the software’s interest in your health is in-app data that gives users a more detailed look at their sleep patterns. Pokémon Sleep integrates Pokémon in plenty of other ways, too, and you can see some of them in the “How To Play Pokémon Sleep” video for yourself below.

The Pokémon Company says that Pokémon Sleep is set to launch for mobile devices sometime this summer, so stay tuned for updates.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe