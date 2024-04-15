Pokémon’s New Slowpoke Plush Is Bigger Than a Child & More Expensive Than a Switch

Wondering what you need to tie that room together? Well, The Pokémon Company has the answer, provided you’ve got $450 to spend on this massive, child-eclipsing Slowpoke plush.

Slowpoke is a Pokémon fan-favorite, mostly because of its laidback attitude and fun evolutions. And while Nintendo has previously immortalized it in soft toy form, this is by far the biggest Slowpoke has ever been.

In fact, this toy is so vast, measuring 26 inches tall and 59 inches long and being even larger than life size. Let’s hope no international smugglers get their hands on it because you could fit a lot of contraband in this bad boy. At least, that’s assuming the ne’er-do-wells were prepared for the not-insignificant price tag.

At $450, this is pricier than a Nintendo Switch and only $50 shy of a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. But Nintendo and Game Freak absolutely know their market, and I’m sure this one won’t be slow to sell. Several of the previous mega-plushes are already out of stock, so that’s a good sign for Slowpoke.

However, despite its size and price tag, this isn’t the biggest Pokémon plush of all time. It’s dwarfed by the Snorlax Bean Bag (though that ships without filling), and while not currently available, the eerily long Gigantamax Meowth is 65 inches from head to tail. If you need something to scare people away from your house, Gigantamax Meowth will absolutely do the trick, and it might be cheaper than a security system if you can catch it in stock, coming in at $299.99.

If you need a giant Slowpoke in your life and have $450 to spare, it’s available to pre-order right now from the Pokémon Center website.

