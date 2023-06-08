NewsVideo Games

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a New Platformer, Launches in January

At Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft revealed 2.5D action platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, release date January 2024 on Switch, PS4 PS5, Xbox One Series X S

Ubisoft actually had a good surprise for once. Can you believe it? At Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft announced 2.5D action-adventure platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which has a release date of January 18, 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store (no Steam), and Amazon Luna. The game will receive a larger reveal at the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12, but for now, the announcement trailer is good enough. It is set in a “mythological Persian world,” and you play as a new hero named Sargon. It also “Metroidvania-inspired,” for whatever that is worth.

Check back here soon for more information about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Meanwhile, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still in its early “conception” phase following its developer reset, making this new sidescrolling platformer all the more welcome and surprising.

